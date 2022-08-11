Read full article on original website
Edna Rene Haley Dennis
Edna Rene Haley Dennis was born June 9, 1936 in McNeil to the late Will and Jennie Haley. She transitioned to her heavenly home August 11, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia. At an early age Edna devoted her life to God and joined Mount Vernon AME church...
James Selwyn Whitehead
James Selwyn Whitehead of Magnolia passed away on August 12, 2022 at the John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado. He was 91. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Spurgeon Whitehead and Gracie Dodson Whitehead; his wife of 38 years and mother of his children, Mary Anna King Whitehead; his daughter, Lee Ann Whitehead Munford and sisters Olive Hunt, Dorothy Johnson, and Sybil Souter, and infant sibling baby Whitehead.
Marty Starr
Marty Starr, 57, of Emerson passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home in Emerson. He was born May 24, 1965 in Magnolia. He attended Southern Arkansas University and Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. He was a meat cutter for Piggly Wiggly in Homer, LA and Apalachicola, FL where he became the meat market manager for several years.
Magnolia museum needs $7,500 for HVAC replacement
South Arkansas Heritage Museum must replace one of its two existing central heating and air conditioning units, and has begun a GoFundMe campaign to reach a $7,500 goal. The museum is a non-profit charity that operates the 1910 Dr. Henry Alvan Longino House, 317 W. Main, as a museum. “We...
It's Blue & Gold Day at Southern Arkansas University
Southern Arkansas University, in partnership with the City of Magnolia and Columbia County, will host its fifth annual Blue & Gold Day from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the SAU Alumni Center. The Magnolia community is encouraged to wear blue and gold to support SAU and to come out and enjoy...
Firemen's Festival on September 9-10 in Lewisville
The City of Lewisville will host its 2nd Annual Firemen's Festival on September 9-10. The purpose of this event is to honor local volunteer fire departments and to commemorate the sacrifices made by firefighters during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack against the United States. Events will start with a...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 16, 2022: The business side
We don’t write much about the business side of operations at magnoliareporter.com. There’s evidence that some readers and businesses fail to appreciate our reach. We’ve been working at this for 12 years, which means that a considerable number of people are familiar with magnoliareporter.com and what we do. We know this is true because we continue to receive advertising inquiries from farther and farther afield. More people in places like Lewisville, Camden and El Dorado want to make our readers – and people in their own communities – aware of what’s happening. How many times is the magnoliareporter.com website visited on a given day? We’re fond of telling the story that during our first full month of operation in May 2010, we had exactly 10,500 visitors – an average of 338 visits a day. And we thought that was outstanding. Twelve years later, 10,500 visitors is a slow day. We’re not going to reveal our exact figures because that’s proprietary information. But we can say that during the past 30 days, only four days saw our website have fewer than 10,000 visitors. There were 11 days with more than 15,000 visitors. We had four days with more than 20,000 visitors. On Monday, our website was visited 13,392 times – not the best day, not the worst, but still about 2,000 more visits than the number of people who live in Magnolia. In addition to our news coverage, people are also looking at our advertising. That’s how we make money and pay our bills. Our business clients pay us set monthly amount to have display advertising on our website. The more readers we have, the more frequently those ads are seen. Our content management system tells us how many times every ad is loaded onto an electronic device and could be seen by a visitor. These numbers vary from client to client based on what we’ve contracted to do for them. But the bottom line is that their ads are seen tens of thousands of times monthly. This brings us to our pitch. If there’s another media operation that wants you to advertise on its website, ask pertinent questions. How many impressions is your ad likely to receive? Can they tell you the clickthrough rate of your ad? How many people actually look at their website? Do people have to pay for a subscription to see their site, or is the news free to everyone? Finally, where does the money you pay for web advertising go? Does it support local people, or does it go into the coffers of a distant media company that has sliced its local resources and operations to the bone? We’ve been free to our readers for 12 years. Our advertising rates are the same today as they were in 2010. So long as our advertising client and readership base continues its steady growth, there’s no need to raise rates. We may eventually raise revenue from different lines of business. But that’s a different issue. We’re growing and we’re here to stay.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 15, 2022: Splash down
Got interested last night in the subject of splash pads, since the City of Magnolia wants to create one for East Side Park in the $600,000 range. So, we did a splash pad news search. A Texas child died last year after contracting a serious amoeba-borne illness at an Arlington pad – there are suggestions that North Texas authorities don’t do adequate health inspections. Illnesses and inspections are a running theme in news coverage – two outbreaks at a Kansas wildlife park got 21 children sick from shigellosis or norovirus. In Wichita, KS, the Parks Department had to begin cutting operational hours due to staff shortages. Lubbock, TX will spend about $5.1 million of its American Recovery Act funds to design and build three splash pads to replace three pools – only one city pool will remain. Westborough, NY is using up to $400,000 to do the same. Myrtle Beach, SC is applying for a $120,000 grant to build a pad. Fort Smith, AR, shut down its four pads starting August 4 to conserve water. Rockwall, TX shut down its pads because part of a water system was out of service. All along the East Coast, there were stories about how much the public enjoyed pads due to the July heat wave. Lehi, UT closed its pad after vandals struck its restrooms. Problem pads are sure to make the news, while pads that run problem-free don’t get as much press. Just so everyone is aware: Hundreds of communities enjoy their splash pads, but they are not without problems. The same can be said of public pools and more elaborate aquatic centers.
SAAC welcomes directors for inaugural Second Stage production
The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado welcomes the directors for its first Second Stage Acting Troupe production. Rhett Davis will direct “Lone Star,” and Elva Melillo will lead the team for “Laundry and Bourbon.”. “Lone Star” and “Laundry and Bourbon” are presented by special arrangement...
Business After Hours social in El Dorado
The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce will have its Business After Hours social from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 23 in the Mezzanine Room at the Griffin Music Hall. Supreme Lending is the host. The social will also include a back pack and school supply drive.
Southern Christian Mission wants to replace its 24 beds with bedbug-thwarting metal
Southern Christian Mission, 515 W. Monroe in Magnolia, has begun a campaign to replace the 24 beds in the homeless shelter. The mission said in its recent newsletter that it has received a grant from Cadence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, to replace eight of the mission’s original wooden beds with new metal beds.
Cabaret Night features Magnolia-area entertainers
Tickets remain available for Cabaret Night at the Magnolia Arts Center, which will be at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets for the show – a variety of live music -- are $10 for members and students, and $15 for the general public. CLICK HERE to order tickets. Tickets are also...
COVID-19 numbers down in area on Monday
Active cases of COVID-19 were down in four South Arkansas counties on Monday, and unchanged in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area or in the State of Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,999. Total...
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, August 12. Jeanmarc Matte, 48, Texarkana, public intoxication and obstruction of government property. Saturday, August 13. Jazznada...
Agalheir earns Japanese-American Teacher Exchange award
Alicia E. Agalheir, formerly of Magnolia, is one of three teachers to receive an award for the highly competitive Japanese-American Teacher Exchange Program through the Friendship Institute of Teaching. Her winning essay was titled, "Building the Bridge Between Friendship and Japan Through STEM.”. She will be part of the exchange...
SAU Tech prepares for new academic year with convocation
Dr. Jason Morrison provided the welcome to staff and faculty at SAU Tech's fall 2022 Convocation and Employee Appreciation last week. Each fall, the East Camden college hosts a time to recognize employees and provide in-service training. Dr. Morrison thanked the staff and faculty and offered words of encouragement to staff and faculty as they enjoyed breakfast from the college's new dining service, Great Western Dining.
Driveshaft part crashes through pick-up truck window, killing Arkadelphia driver
An Arkadelphia man died about 3:34 p.m. Monday in a freak accident on U.S. 67 near the Gum Springs community (Clark County). Max Brown, 64, owner of Max Brown Insurance, was driving a 2020 model Ford F-150 south on the highway, just north of the Arkansas 26 intersection. A northbound...
COVID-19 takes big jump in new Union County cases
Active cases of COVID-19 rose by 43 in Union County on Sunday, and there were new active cases in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
Road repairs ongoing in Columbia County
Roads in Columbia County will be closed for repair work. County Road 38 between County Roads 77 and 435 will be closed from 8:30 a.m. today until completion of culvert repairs. These roads will be closed for railroad repairs:. County Road 43 from noon to 5 p.m. today. County Road...
Quorum Court committees meet today, Wednesday
Meetings of two Columbia County Quorum Court committees are scheduled at the Courthouse. The Building Committee will meet at noon today. The Finance Committee will meet at noon Wednesday to discuss fuel costs and the replace of a wrecked Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
