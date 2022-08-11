National average price for gas drops below $4, first time since March

The days of $4 and even $5 per gallon of gas may be behind us, as the national average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.99.

The national average is down 7 cents from Monday, and 15 cents from one week ago. The NYS average, however, has not dropped below $4, as it sits at $4.38 per gallon.

The state average has decreased, as it is down 5 cents since Monday and 11 cents since last week.

The cost of oil has continued to decrease while stocks increased. This has led to a continuous drop in gas prices.

