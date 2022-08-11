Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rezoning would bring new restaurants, offices and retail to Jacksonville Beach
Trevato Development Group wants to rezone 1.15 acres to develop the Gallery at Jacksonville Beach, an office, retail and restaurant project. The four-phase project is west of the Jacksonville Beach Pier. The first phase has been completed with the construction of the O-Ku restaurant at 502 N. First St. and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bristol Development Group buys 50 acres in Duval and St. Johns counties
Bristol Development Group paid $13.2 million for 50 acres along Race Track Road in Duval and St. Johns counties. Franklin, Tennessee-based Bristol Development bought the site Aug. 10. Duval County Clerk of Courts records show Grand Capital, through PEG 120 LLC, sold 36.5 acres along Philips Highway near Race Track...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retail Notes: Claire’s to River City Marketplace
The city approved a permit for the build-out of Claire’s in a 1,454-square-foot space at 13159 City Center Blvd., No. 103, in River City Marketplace at a cost of $123,023. Reams Enterprises of Georgia Inc. of East Port, Georgia, is the contractor. Claire’s, a fashion jewelry, accessories and decor...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Starbucks on Southside being renovated as a drive-thru only
The Starbucks Coffee shop at 9940 Southside Blvd. near the Bank of America office park is being renovated into drive-thru-only with no interior seating, according to a building permit in review by the city. Core States Group of Dallas is the architect for the estimated $150,000 project, a price that...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Dairy Queen coming to Wildlight
JEA received a service-availability request for Dairy Queen at Wildlight. The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating and a drive-thru. The site is in the Crossings at Wildlight at William Burgess Boulevard in Yulee. Sleiman Enterprises is the developer. Taylor & White Inc. is the civil engineer. Wildlight is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bank of America continues with $150 million Jacksonville renovation
Bank of America continues to renovate its Jacksonville Operations Center as part of its estimated $150 million update. The city issued two permits Aug. 15 for $8.64 million in job costs for 48,311 square feet of space among two buildings at the 9000 Southside Blvd. campus, near The Avenues mall.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lincoln Property working toward warehouse
Lincoln Property Co. continues moving ahead with developing a 302,000-square-foot warehouse on property it bought June 7 in West Jacksonville. The Dallas-based company and its civil engineer, Adkinson Engineering, applied to the St. Johns River Water Management District for the project. Landowner Jack Allen sold the 41.3-acre site at 2992...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Finding a niche making, serving frozen treats
Stephen DiMare thought that he had a hot business idea but opted for one where he is making cold hard cash. After leaving the University of Florida in 2009, DiMare, 36, wanted to open a coffee shop. With the economy in a recession he saw small local operators closing their...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Davinci Micro Fulfillment opening distribution facility in North Jacksonville
Davinci Micro Fulfillment chose Jacksonville’s Airport Industrial Park in North Jacksonville for its sixth location. The company expects to hire 35 to 40 employees over the next 60 days at its 42,000-square-foot warehouse facility under renovation. It did not release the address. Davinci is headquartered in Bound Brook, New...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hoefer Welker opening Jacksonville office
Hoefer Welker, an architecture, planning and design firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding to Jacksonville with a 5,600-square-foot office in Riverplace Tower on the Downtown Southbank. “Our footprint in the Jacksonville area continues to expand so it only made sense that we open an office here. We’re eager...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Federal court, attorneys sponsoring essay contest
The judges of the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association members are sponsoring the 2022 High School Essay Contest Celebrating Constitution Week. The contest is open to students in grades nine through 12 in the counties in the Jacksonville Division of...
