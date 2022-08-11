ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Development Group buys 50 acres in Duval and St. Johns counties

Bristol Development Group paid $13.2 million for 50 acres along Race Track Road in Duval and St. Johns counties. Franklin, Tennessee-based Bristol Development bought the site Aug. 10. Duval County Clerk of Courts records show Grand Capital, through PEG 120 LLC, sold 36.5 acres along Philips Highway near Race Track...
Retail Notes: Claire’s to River City Marketplace

The city approved a permit for the build-out of Claire’s in a 1,454-square-foot space at 13159 City Center Blvd., No. 103, in River City Marketplace at a cost of $123,023. Reams Enterprises of Georgia Inc. of East Port, Georgia, is the contractor. Claire’s, a fashion jewelry, accessories and decor...
Restaurant Notes: Dairy Queen coming to Wildlight

JEA received a service-availability request for Dairy Queen at Wildlight. The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating and a drive-thru. The site is in the Crossings at Wildlight at William Burgess Boulevard in Yulee. Sleiman Enterprises is the developer. Taylor & White Inc. is the civil engineer. Wildlight is...
Bank of America continues with $150 million Jacksonville renovation

Bank of America continues to renovate its Jacksonville Operations Center as part of its estimated $150 million update. The city issued two permits Aug. 15 for $8.64 million in job costs for 48,311 square feet of space among two buildings at the 9000 Southside Blvd. campus, near The Avenues mall.
Lincoln Property working toward warehouse

Lincoln Property Co. continues moving ahead with developing a 302,000-square-foot warehouse on property it bought June 7 in West Jacksonville. The Dallas-based company and its civil engineer, Adkinson Engineering, applied to the St. Johns River Water Management District for the project. Landowner Jack Allen sold the 41.3-acre site at 2992...
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Finding a niche making, serving frozen treats

Stephen DiMare thought that he had a hot business idea but opted for one where he is making cold hard cash. After leaving the University of Florida in 2009, DiMare, 36, wanted to open a coffee shop. With the economy in a recession he saw small local operators closing their...
Davinci Micro Fulfillment opening distribution facility in North Jacksonville

Davinci Micro Fulfillment chose Jacksonville’s Airport Industrial Park in North Jacksonville for its sixth location. The company expects to hire 35 to 40 employees over the next 60 days at its 42,000-square-foot warehouse facility under renovation. It did not release the address. Davinci is headquartered in Bound Brook, New...
Hoefer Welker opening Jacksonville office

Hoefer Welker, an architecture, planning and design firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding to Jacksonville with a 5,600-square-foot office in Riverplace Tower on the Downtown Southbank. “Our footprint in the Jacksonville area continues to expand so it only made sense that we open an office here. We’re eager...
Federal court, attorneys sponsoring essay contest

The judges of the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association members are sponsoring the 2022 High School Essay Contest Celebrating Constitution Week. The contest is open to students in grades nine through 12 in the counties in the Jacksonville Division of...
