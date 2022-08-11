ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson undergoes hand surgery

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had surgery Wednesday morning in Chicago to repair a torn ligament in his left hand.

The team said the surgery to fix the sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his hand was successful. He is expected to return to the active roster in about six weeks.

The shortstop was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He sustained the injury on a checked swing in his final at-bat of Chicago’s game Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Anderson, 29, is batting .301 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 79 games this season. He was named an All-Star for the second time.

In seven seasons in Chicago, Anderson is batting .288 with 97 home runs and 313 RBIs in 772 games.

–Field Level Media

