Osage County, OK

KTUL

Broken Arrow man arrested after allegedly shooting into home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow man was arrested Monday after shooting through the front door of someone's home and then going inside, Tulsa police said. Leo John Noel allegedly went to the home near 61st and Lewis around 9 a.m. Monday wearing body armor and shot through the front door several times with a semiautomatic rifle.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
City
Washington, OK
Osage County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Osage County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Tulsa police looking for person of interest in identity theft case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest in relation to an identity theft case. Police say the man shown is suspected of buying a car using another person's identity. If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to contact Det. Angel...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 people shot in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022

The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Charged in Largest Fentanyl Bust in Tulsa Police Department History: Officials

An Oklahoma man faces drug trafficking charges after being found in possession of various drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin earlier this month, police in Oklahoma said. Tulsa police said this marks the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history. According to police, the Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit...
News On 6

Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
TULSA, OK

