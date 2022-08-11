Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Broken Arrow man arrested after allegedly shooting into home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow man was arrested Monday after shooting through the front door of someone's home and then going inside, Tulsa police said. Leo John Noel allegedly went to the home near 61st and Lewis around 9 a.m. Monday wearing body armor and shot through the front door several times with a semiautomatic rifle.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Assaulting Driver, 3 Passengers On Tulsa Bus Arrested By Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man that attacked a driver and several passengers Saturday on a city bus. Investigators say Douglas Barnes began assaulting the driver while the bus was moving, leading to a crash near I-244 and Mingo. Three other passengers were also injured, police say.
17-Year-Old Dies After Shooting At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody
--- Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the...
Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Tulsa police looking for person of interest in identity theft case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest in relation to an identity theft case. Police say the man shown is suspected of buying a car using another person's identity. If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to contact Det. Angel...
Oklahoma woman dies in train, vehicle collision
An Oklahoma woman died when a train and vehicle collided Monday.
KOCO
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars. Police say an officer tried to talk to Blake Willingham around 9:45 Friday morning near West Archer and North Phoenix when he threw a box of trash at the patrol car and ran off. They say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
KTUL
2 people shot in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
Tulsa Police Investigating Double Shooting Near Johnson Park
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening. The call came out just after 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of S. Owasso Ave. News On 6 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022
The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
One Year After Jenks Woman Was Murdered, Family And Authorities Still Searching For Answers
It’s been a year since a Jenks woman was murdered and the OSBI and her family are asking for help finding out who killed her. They believe there are people out there who know what happened and are urging them to come forward. Alyssa Edlund, 27, was shot to...
Rogers Co. helps Kansas man get back on his feet after arrest
A Kansas man is working towards bettering his life with the help of the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and First United Methodist Church in Claremore.
KTUL
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
kswo.com
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Charged in Largest Fentanyl Bust in Tulsa Police Department History: Officials
An Oklahoma man faces drug trafficking charges after being found in possession of various drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin earlier this month, police in Oklahoma said. Tulsa police said this marks the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history. According to police, the Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit...
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
Comments / 0