Law

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Fox News

Andrew McCarthy Reacts To Unsealing Of FBI Warrant Used In Trump Search: ‘This Warrant Is Clearly Not Limited To Classified Information’

Andrew McCarthy, Fox News Contributor, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the unsealing of the warrant used in the FBI raid of Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The unsealed warrant reveals the FBI took several sets of classified and top secret documents during the hours-long search at Mar-A-Lago.
The Associated Press

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. But in the short term, Cheney...
CNN

Opinion: Trumpism's unlikely home base

Mar-a-Lago's original owner Marjorie Merriweather Post donated it to the US government as a retreat for presidents and visiting world leaders. Donald Trump buying it and opening a private membership club was not what she had in mind, but in 2017 it became the "Winter White House" and it was the place where last week's drama over missing government records played out.
Washington Examiner

California enacts school lunch socialism for the rich

Pretty much everybody agrees that schools, public or private, should provide “free” (no cost) lunches to students from low-income families. But should taxpayers really be on the hook to buy lunch for children with rich parents?. That’s the approach California is now taking. “With food prices, inflation,...
Salon

Missouri paper calls out Trump for not liking to read

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. An editorial published Saturday in Missouri's St. Louis Post-Dispatch called out former President Donald Trump's well-documented distaste for reading, posing the question: "Why would an ex-president who doesn't read want boxes of documents at his home?" The Post-Dispatch referenced a series of stunning reports...
WBBM News Radio

Poll: Voters approve of Mar-a-Lago raid

Close to half of the registered voters who participated in a poll this week following the F.B.I raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida said they supported the bureau’s decision to conduct the raid.
Washington Examiner

Republicans want answers on Wray flight ahead of Mar-a-Lago raid

House Republicans want answers on FBI Director Christopher Wray’s use of Justice Department jets for personal use following reports that he left a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to fly to upstate New York. The flight in question occurred on Aug. 4, the day before FBI investigators sought and received...
foodsafetynews.com

Massachusetts law on hold until Supreme Court decides California case

A Massachusetts law that would mangle the pork trade in New England is on hold until the Supreme Court decides the California Proposition 12 case. Like California, Massachusetts wants to impose its housing standards for pork on other states. California’s Prop 12 requires pork products imported from other states to meet its ban on gestation crates for roomier spaces.
