EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Americans have good reason to think the FBI treats Republicans differently than Democrats: Gowdy
"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy examined the country's diminishing faith in the Justice Department and the FBI on his show over the weekend following the FBI's raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last week. TREY GOWDY: Politics ruins whatever it touches. Religion, education, sports and our justice...
Andrew McCarthy Reacts To Unsealing Of FBI Warrant Used In Trump Search: ‘This Warrant Is Clearly Not Limited To Classified Information’
Andrew McCarthy, Fox News Contributor, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the unsealing of the warrant used in the FBI raid of Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The unsealed warrant reveals the FBI took several sets of classified and top secret documents during the hours-long search at Mar-A-Lago.
Exclusive-Biden's emergency board recommends up to 7% rail worker pay raises
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate on Tuesday proposed annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. But in the short term, Cheney...
More young voters could come out to vote in November, sparked by abortion and other hot political issues
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion has far-reaching personal and political implications and may help decide the midterm elections in November 2022. That influence extends to young people’s election participation. People ages 18 to 29 have historically been less likely to vote than...
Texas Republicans in Congress vote against bill to protect right to contraception
"Texas Republicans in Congress vote against bill to protect right to contraception" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
At CPAC, conservative Texans show Donald Trump loyalty and support for another presidential run
"At CPAC, conservative Texans show Donald Trump loyalty and support for another presidential run" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Opinion: Trumpism's unlikely home base
Mar-a-Lago's original owner Marjorie Merriweather Post donated it to the US government as a retreat for presidents and visiting world leaders. Donald Trump buying it and opening a private membership club was not what she had in mind, but in 2017 it became the "Winter White House" and it was the place where last week's drama over missing government records played out.
Dallas landlord made record profits while evading eviction moratoriums, U.S. House committee says
"Dallas landlord made record profits while evading eviction moratoriums, U.S. House committee says" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Washington Examiner
California enacts school lunch socialism for the rich
Pretty much everybody agrees that schools, public or private, should provide “free” (no cost) lunches to students from low-income families. But should taxpayers really be on the hook to buy lunch for children with rich parents?. That’s the approach California is now taking. “With food prices, inflation,...
Former North Texas mayor, land developer husband sentenced for public corruption convictions
The former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and a land developer whom she married after the federal investigation began, have been sentenced for their public corruption convictions in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55,...
Texan who prosecutors say “lit the match” of Jan. 6 riot sentenced to more than 7 years in prison
"Texan who prosecutors say "lit the match" of Jan. 6 riot sentenced to more than 7 years in prison" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Missouri paper calls out Trump for not liking to read
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. An editorial published Saturday in Missouri's St. Louis Post-Dispatch called out former President Donald Trump's well-documented distaste for reading, posing the question: "Why would an ex-president who doesn't read want boxes of documents at his home?" The Post-Dispatch referenced a series of stunning reports...
Poll: Voters approve of Mar-a-Lago raid
Close to half of the registered voters who participated in a poll this week following the F.B.I raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida said they supported the bureau’s decision to conduct the raid.
Advocates react to State Supreme Court’s decision denying abortion ban appeal
On Friday the State Supreme Court denied an appeal challenging the state’s abortion ban thus allowing for it to remain in effect. Since Roe v Wade was overturned, the
Trump's 'Declassified' Defense After FBI Raid 'Is Going to Fail': McQuade
The statutes listed on the FBI search warrant have nothing to do with classification status, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade said Saturday.
Washington Examiner
Republicans want answers on Wray flight ahead of Mar-a-Lago raid
House Republicans want answers on FBI Director Christopher Wray’s use of Justice Department jets for personal use following reports that he left a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to fly to upstate New York. The flight in question occurred on Aug. 4, the day before FBI investigators sought and received...
foodsafetynews.com
Massachusetts law on hold until Supreme Court decides California case
A Massachusetts law that would mangle the pork trade in New England is on hold until the Supreme Court decides the California Proposition 12 case. Like California, Massachusetts wants to impose its housing standards for pork on other states. California’s Prop 12 requires pork products imported from other states to meet its ban on gestation crates for roomier spaces.
MSNBC
DOJ probe into Southern Baptist Convention is politically inconvenient for the right
The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Southern Baptist Convention, a major Protestant denomination with deep ties to the conservative movement, over allegations of sexual abuse, church leaders announced Friday. If you hadn't heard about it, that may be because Republicans — who've baselessly attacked LGBTQ people as...
therockwalltimes
Rockwall, TX
