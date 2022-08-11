Read full article on original website
Related
'Catastrophic failure': California university accidentally kills 21,000 fish
"We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
Could 3D-printed homes solve California's housing crisis? | To The Point
CALIFORNIA, USA — California’s housing crisis involves everything from the affordability and availability of homes to homelessness, and there’s not one, simple solution. However, two Northern California companies are trying to shake things up in the construction industry. Instead of conventional, “stick-built” homes, they are using a 3D printer, something they think will make a big difference in the future.
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died
YOSEMITE, Calif. — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at his home in...
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove surprises customers by opening overnight
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Sky River Casino opened around midnight Tuesday as a surprise opening. The casino posted on social media and within half an hour 600 people started streaming through the doors. The casino was originally set to open at the end of October but in July,...
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildfire erupts in dry hills of Solano County
A wildfire tore through parched grass west of Vacaville in Solano County on Monday afternoon.
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek
DEL PASO HEIGHTS - Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
Sandy Beach drowning victim found floating along Sacramento River Sunday morning
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The search for a 20-year-old who went missing after a drowning in Rio Vista has come to an end. Officials identified the man as Carlos Estevez, of Oakland. His body was found floating along the Sacramento River Sunday morning. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said...
New mental health crisis center opening in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new mental health crisis center is opening to the public in early September in Roseville. The Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center is a voluntary urgent care center available for Placer County residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis -- regardless of insurance. "During the...
KTVU FOX 2
13-year-old Northern California boy pitches perfect game
ELK GROVE, Calif. - A 13-year-old pitcher from the Sacramento area is now celebrating a perfect weekend. That's because Jacob Trujillo pitched a perfect at the Cal Ripkin World Series in Maine. The teenager from Elk Grove retired every batter he faced, and had 13 strikeouts, while on the mound...
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
Two lawsuits continue California’s tax wars
California's battles over tax limits continue with two lawsuits alleging that fees were improperly levied.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
New Information Released as California Deputies Search for 16-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared After Going to Massive Party
California deputies released new information about a teenage girl who went missing after attending a massive party in local woods. Authorities said Sunday that they found video of Kiely Rodni, 16, wearing a white sweatshirt featuring the name of the music collective “Odd Future.”. Authorities in Placer and Nevada...
Carmichael man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic
LAS VEGAS — A Carmichael man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
KCRA.com
20-year-old missing man found dead in Sacramento River, authorities say
RIO VISTA, Calif. — A 20-year-old man's body was found on Sunday after he was last seen swimming in the Sacramento River on Wednesday, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 14, 2022. Carlos Estevez, of Oakland, was positively identified by family after deputies responded to a...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2