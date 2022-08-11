Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Kentucky judge suspended; says commission is ‘being used’
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge was suspended with pay on Friday following testimony that he pressured a lawyer practicing in his court to support his reelection campaign. Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted 3-2 to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson following a daylong hearing in which...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. But in the short term, Cheney...
