ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

How can Idahoans seek abortion care amid changing laws?

BOISE, Idaho — Abortion care in Idaho is set to significantly change, the first of two abortion bans go into effect this week. With Idaho's Supreme Court ruling late last week, doctors who provide an abortion can be civilly liable for doing so after six weeks of pregnancy. Beginning Friday, providers can be held criminally liable. So, Idahoans seeking an abortion will need to evaluate their options for care, likely outside the state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Supreme Court lifts stay on both abortion trigger law, SB 1309

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Supreme Court has issued its decision in two lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood over Idaho abortion laws, opting to lift the current stay on SB 1309, the Texas-style law that authorizes relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks gestation to sue for minimum damages of $20,000; and not to issue any stay on Idaho's "trigger" law, now set to take effect Aug. 25, which will make all abortions, at any stage of gestation, felonies except for three narrow exceptions.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Idaho Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Idaho Usa#The Idaho Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Google Fiber coming to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber. According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

What farmers markets mean to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Farmers' Markets are important for many reasons. "Farmers’ Markets contribute so much to the quality of life in Idaho. Not just health and wellness but building communities and supporting local economy,” said Dawn Larzelier, marketing specialist for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy