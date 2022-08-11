Read full article on original website
How can Idahoans seek abortion care amid changing laws?
BOISE, Idaho — Abortion care in Idaho is set to significantly change, the first of two abortion bans go into effect this week. With Idaho's Supreme Court ruling late last week, doctors who provide an abortion can be civilly liable for doing so after six weeks of pregnancy. Beginning Friday, providers can be held criminally liable. So, Idahoans seeking an abortion will need to evaluate their options for care, likely outside the state.
Idaho leaders OK $321 thousand in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov. Brad...
CLAIMS UNFOUNDED: Why school funding initiative wouldn't have higher-than-advertised price tag
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Widely reported claims that an Idaho education funding initiative actually would raise taxes by $570 million appear to be unfounded, and a drafting error in the initiative’s inflation factor originated in the Idaho Attorney General’s office.
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
Idaho Supreme Court lifts stay on both abortion trigger law, SB 1309
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Supreme Court has issued its decision in two lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood over Idaho abortion laws, opting to lift the current stay on SB 1309, the Texas-style law that authorizes relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks gestation to sue for minimum damages of $20,000; and not to issue any stay on Idaho's "trigger" law, now set to take effect Aug. 25, which will make all abortions, at any stage of gestation, felonies except for three narrow exceptions.
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
Boise gas prices continue to drop, according to GasBuddy report
BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices continue to trend down nationally and across the gem state for both regular and diesel gas. Gas costs are deterring some drivers from their regular habits in Idaho and across the nation, as they struggle with the high fill-up costs. "There's a bit of...
Idaho health care providers receive federal funding for rural communities
BOISE, Idaho — The federal government is funding rural health care in Idaho. Altogether, five health care providers received over $3.5 million to improve health care access in various communities around the state. 37 states are getting money through the American Rescue Plan Act, which the United States Congress...
USDA invests $3.5 million into rural Idaho health care facilities
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is receiving more than $3.5 million in grants to improve health care facilities in five rural communities in the Gem State, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Director for Idaho Rudy Soto announced Thursday. The USDA announced it was awarding $74 million in grants to...
16 Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn't approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Boise Police Dept. lowers educational standards to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is lowering its education standards for future candidates looking to become police officers. Previously a BPD officer candidate needed 60 college credits to be considered - the equivalent of an associate degree. The change now only requires a high school diploma or a GED.
Western Idaho Fair sets up avian flu precautions prior to competitions
BOISE, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair (WIF) is putting a few precautions in place as a response to concerns surrounding the avian flu outbreak earlier this year throughout Idaho. The fair opens its gates August 19. They expect to see around 150 birds enter for competitions, according to...
New report shows Idaho declining in mental health and education for children
BOISE, Idaho — A new report shows Idaho ranked among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but saw a rise in anxiety and depression rates among children and lower performance in education. The 2022 Kids Count rankings are compiled using data from the...
Federal lawsuit against Idaho over abortion law hearing set for Aug. 22
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The state of Idaho and the U.S. Department of Justice will face off in court Aug. 22 over the DOJ’s legal challenge to Idaho’s far-reaching anti-abortion “trigger” law. The Department of Justice filed suit...
Google Fiber coming to Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber. According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband...
What farmers markets mean to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Farmers' Markets are important for many reasons. "Farmers’ Markets contribute so much to the quality of life in Idaho. Not just health and wellness but building communities and supporting local economy,” said Dawn Larzelier, marketing specialist for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
More than 600 Idaho National Guard soldiers leave Gowen Field for deployment
BOISE, Idaho — More than 600 members of the Idaho National Guard's 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are deploying to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. A group of Idaho soldiers also from the 116th mobilized for OSS in November 2021 and will return in October of this year.
IDOC's investing in state and local mental health programs to reduce crime
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) will fund programs that may help non-violent criminal offenders with mental health and substance use disorders to avoid jail time. IDOC's Pre-Prosecution Diversion Grant program will focus on treatment, rehabilitation and victim restoration rather than prosecution. "We're trying to better understand...
