Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pick-up truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman accused of setting residential fire in Kennesaw
Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to a residential fire that happened over the weekend in Cobb County. The fire happened the morning of August 12 at 5080 Woodland Drive in Kennesaw. According to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire had multiple points of origin and investigators determined it to be incendiary.
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for man accused of stealing woman's wallet at Food City in Dalton
DALTON, Ga. - Dalton police are searching for a man who they say stole a woman's wallet at the Food City. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when investigators reported that a man followed a woman through the Food City on Walnut Ave. while she was shopping where he then took her wallet without her realizing it.
fox5atlanta.com
Alleged murder-suicide leaves 2 teens dead, Cobb County Police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County investigators say that two teens are dead after an alleged murder-suicide incident. Authorities say the incident occurred on Saturday around 9:25 a.m. at a home on Olive Springs Road in Marietta. "Three officers arrived on the scene and located an adult male and an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Woman charged in attack, shooting that grazed victim
ATLANTA - Police made an arrest after woman said she was jumped by a group of people and grazed by a bullet. Police said 48-year-old Deliah Jones is in Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault charges. Police said officers responded to a shooting reported at 625 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard...
fox5atlanta.com
Former Cobb County chief of police named head of GBI
ATLANTA - Michael Register was named by Gov. Brian Kemp to head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will replace Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County. "Mike has a strong track record of strengthening public safety and protecting Georgia's...
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
1 person in custody in Cobb County home invasion case
Police said the overnight home invasion led to a chase that went to Atlanta. Police arrested a woman and said a man is still on the run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com
Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge
According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriff's office tells drug suspect who fled deputies 'We'll talk to you soon'
DADE COUNTY, Ga. - A north Georgia sheriff’s office has penned an open letter to the person investigators say fled a car crash leaving behind a large stash of drugs Tuesday night. The Dade County Sheriff’s Office posted the pointed and sarcastic message on their Facebook page on Wednesday...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia names new head of GBI
Gov. Brian Kemp has named Mike Register, Cobb County's former chief of police, to Georgia's top investigative body. Register will take over as head of the GBI from Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County
Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: 4 women arrested after deputy causes car to spin during chase
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Four women are in custody after deputies say they went on a shoplifting spree before trying to speed away from officers. Dawson County deputies say a group of four women shoplifted from Outlet stores before trying to escape down Ga. 400. Shortly after, Forsyth County...
weisradio.com
Centre Man Arrested Following High Speed Motorcycle Chase Thursday Night
A Cherokee County man on a motorcycle, did his best to get away during a high speed chase with state troopers, and other law enforcement personnel, on Thursday night – but instead, he wound up in the county jail. According to reports, when a trooper attempted to stop the bike, which was traveling southbound on County Road 7 the operator chose to flee and led officers on a pursuit along County Roads 23, 5, 374, 153, back on 5 and finally onto County Road 7 – where he ditched the 2000 cruiser-style motorcycle and ran into a heavily wooded area.
fox5atlanta.com
911 call about cold fries leads to arrest of man wanted for murder
It started with a disagreement over fries at a fast food restaurant in Cobb County. It turned into a police chase and a customer being arrested. That customer was out on bond on murder charges, police said.
Argument over cold McDonald’s fries leads to chase and arrest of murder suspect
A murder suspect is behind bars after an argument over cold McDonald's fries led to a police chase.
Metro man upset over cold McDonald’s fries arrested after police learn he’s wanted for murder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute over cold McDonald’s French fries ended with a police chase and the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond who failed to appear in court. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson obtained the hour-long body camera footage of police arresting Antoine Sims on Aug. 5.
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, August 10, 2022 report below.
Comments / 0