Floyd County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pick-up truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman accused of setting residential fire in Kennesaw

Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to a residential fire that happened over the weekend in Cobb County. The fire happened the morning of August 12 at 5080 Woodland Drive in Kennesaw. According to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire had multiple points of origin and investigators determined it to be incendiary.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alleged murder-suicide leaves 2 teens dead, Cobb County Police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County investigators say that two teens are dead after an alleged murder-suicide incident. Authorities say the incident occurred on Saturday around 9:25 a.m. at a home on Olive Springs Road in Marietta. "Three officers arrived on the scene and located an adult male and an...
COBB COUNTY, GA
City
Armuchee, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Woman charged in attack, shooting that grazed victim

ATLANTA - Police made an arrest after woman said she was jumped by a group of people and grazed by a bullet. Police said 48-year-old Deliah Jones is in Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault charges. Police said officers responded to a shooting reported at 625 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Former Cobb County chief of police named head of GBI

ATLANTA - Michael Register was named by Gov. Brian Kemp to head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will replace Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County. "Mike has a strong track record of strengthening public safety and protecting Georgia's...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge

According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia names new head of GBI

Gov. Brian Kemp has named Mike Register, Cobb County's former chief of police, to Georgia's top investigative body. Register will take over as head of the GBI from Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County

Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Public Safety
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Centre Man Arrested Following High Speed Motorcycle Chase Thursday Night

A Cherokee County man on a motorcycle, did his best to get away during a high speed chase with state troopers, and other law enforcement personnel, on Thursday night – but instead, he wound up in the county jail. According to reports, when a trooper attempted to stop the bike, which was traveling southbound on County Road 7 the operator chose to flee and led officers on a pursuit along County Roads 23, 5, 374, 153, back on 5 and finally onto County Road 7 – where he ditched the 2000 cruiser-style motorcycle and ran into a heavily wooded area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case

A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

