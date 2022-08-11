ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

MLK Commission presents Youth Comic Con for Literacy

By Cate Skinner
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission presents their Back To School and Youth Comic Con for Literacy this Saturday as part of the MLK Statewide Back to School Supply Giveaway.

Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour

On August 13, children are encouraged to come to the West Central Community Center Gym at 8616 Colonel Glen Road in Little Rock dressed as their favorite characters. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m.

    The Wicker Twinz at MLK Commission Comic Con in LR
    MLK Commission Comic Con for Literacy in LR

To promote the message that children can have fun reading comic books, the commission will award a prize to the child with the best costume.

In addition to the comic con, the commission will be handing out free school supplies while supplies last. Children must be present in order to receive the giveaways.

Back-to-school discounts for teachers, students

The free admission will include free food, music, a panel discussion, various vendors and an appearance from social media sensations and influencers The Wicker Twinz .

This event is in partnership with Fox 16’s Victory Over Violence campaign.

For more information or questions contact DeShun Scarbrough at 888-290-KING.

