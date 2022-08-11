ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

Cohoes road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUgPm_0hDZSpbJ00

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Cohoes for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.

For filming, Cohoes officials have issued road closures and parking restrictions. Filming locations include the Cohoes Music Hall, the Harmony Mills Lofts, and along properties on Garner Street.

The show will be filming between August 15 and September 2. Officials said these scheduled road closures and parking restrictions may change due to serious weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Albany road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’

Cohoes Music Hall

The Cohoes Music Hall is located along Remsen Street. Officials said prep days will take place between August 15 and September 2, with filming set for August 29.

  • Between August 15 and September 2
    • The parking lot on Cayuga Street behind the Music Hall will be closed
    • No parking on Remsen Street from Oneida Street to Cayuga Street
    • No parking on Oneida Street from the Ogden Mills parking lot to Remsen Street
    • No parking on the east side of Mohawk Street between Oneida Street and the entrance to the 55 Mohawk Street parking lot
  • August 29
    • Remsen Street will be closed from Seneca Street to Cayuga Street
    • Oneida Street will be closed from Ogden Mills to Remsen Street
    • No parking on Remsen Street from Ontario Street to Seneca Street
Troy road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’

Harmony Mills Lofts

The Harmony Mills Lofts is located along North Mohawk Street. Officials said prep days will take place between August 15 and August 24, with filming set for August 22 and 23.

  • Between August 15 and August 24
    • Traffic will be slowed on North Mohawk Street between Manor Street and Vliet Street
    • Harmony Street will be closed between Vliet Street and Devlin/Erie Street
  • August 22 and August 23
    • North Mohawk Street will be closed between Manor Avenue and Vliet Street
    • A detour will be in place during the closure, which will bring cars from Manor Avenue to Baker Avenue to Vliet Street
‘The Gilded Age’ still casting extras in Troy area

Garner Street

Prep days will take place between August 18 and August 24, with filming set for August 23. Officials said dirt will be in the roadway on Garner Street between Worth Street and Willow Street.

  • Between August 18 and August 24
    • Garner Street will be closed between Worth Street and Willow Street
    • No parking on Garner Street between Worth Street and Willow Street
  • August 23
    • Garner Street will be closed between Vliet Street and Johnston Avenue
    • Worth Street and Willow Street will be closed at Mangam Street
    • No parking on Garner Street between Vliet Street and Johnston Avenue
    • No parking on Worth Street between Garner Street and Mangam Street
    • No parking on Worth Street between Garner Street and Central Terrace
    • No parking on Willow Street between Garner Street and Mangam Street
    • No parking on Johnston Avenue between Garner Street and Mangam Street

