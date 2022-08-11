ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Penn Hills School District taking steps to form a school police department

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgOQt_0hDZSZfn00

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Penn Hills school district is taking steps towards forming a school police department.

According to district documents, the board voted in a special meeting last week to authorize administrators to create a school police force which would include petitioning the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas for approval for armed officers.

Documents said the safety of the students is of utmost importance and the recent tragedies have made it necessary for the district to establish a school police department.

“We know what happened with Texas, so, unfortunately, this is the world our children have to live in and we want to keep them safe,” said Omeka Thornton, a community member.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

According to our Trib partners, the school board president said the goal is to have at least one or two armed officers at each school. Positions would be filled by retired police with experience working in schools. A community member thinks it’s a great idea. “I actually think that’s a wonderful idea considering the climate of the world today, at least our kiddos can be safe and that’s the main goal,” said Thornton. “So anything we can do to have our children safe. I think we should all push for it not just at Penn Hills but I think other school districts should consider it.”

The school’s superintendent Nancy Hines told the Trib the new district police force would not replace officers from the Penn Hills police department or the security guards contracted by the district.

“It’s also important for the teachers too because they have families, they have kids, they have lives,” said Thornton “We want to protect along with the kiddos.’

At this time, it’s unclear how much a new police force would cost. The school board president told the Trib it would be paid in large part through a state grant of nearly $323,000 acquired with help from state Senator Jay Costa.

They hope is to have the school police department created within the next two months.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No cellphones when Penn Hills School District students return Aug. 29

Penn Hills students will be adjusting to a no cellphone policy when they return to school on Aug. 29. Superintendent Nancy Hines said the new policy comes after an observation of increased cell phone use within schools in the last year. Hines said Linton Middle School did a test trial...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal honored at class reunion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a night of celebration and remembrance for the 1972 class of Taylor Allerdice High School.In addition to celebrating their 50th-anniversary class reunion, the former students also honored 98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal Bill Fisher, who is affectionately known as "Hook."The 98-year-old Fisher served as the school's principal for 20 years from 1971 to 1991.  The event was held in the sixth-floor ballroom of the Rivers Club in the Oxford Center in Downtown Pittsburgh."I loved education and especially Allderdice. Oh my god, they're off the hook with what they've done," Fisher gleefully said.Fisher said he loves all his former students, and tonight's event was super special to him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport hosts several back-to-school giveaways

McKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport held a backpack giveaway today for students.Parents and students had three chances to get backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene essentials. The first giveaway was at New Beginnings Ministry from 2 PM to 3 PM, then at the LaRosa Youth Club starting at 3 PM, and then at Beulah Park starting at 4 PM.The city teamed up with Men of Valor and the NAACP for the giveaway.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Influx of young families stresses Freeport Area elementary classrooms

The Freeport Area School District continues to grapple with an influx of new families into the area and budgetary concerns. Several parents complained at Thursday’s school board meeting about plans to cut the number of first- and third-grade classes at Buffalo Elementary School from five to four. The school board voted unanimously to add two long-term substitute teachers for the school year at Buffalo Elementary to restore a fifth classroom.
FREEPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Penn Hills, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa School Board Hires Two New Teachers

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa School Board approved the hiring of 2 teachers at Wednesday night’s deliberation meeting. Yolanda A. Meade was hired as a high school history teacher and her salary will be $55,962.00 . Brianna Colbert of Pittsburgh, PA was hired as the high school physical education teacher. Her salary will be $44,566.00 for Master’s Degree 1, step 3 @ $44,566.00.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Costa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Some Pittsburgh cops sidelined after failing firearms certification

Several Pittsburgh police officers are off the streets while they await retesting for annual firearms certification, officials said. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said in an email that she did not have the exact number of officers who failed to qualify during the current testing period, noting that it is ongoing until the end of the month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

South College To Expand On Westinghouse Campus

As re-development of the Westinghouse building in Cranberry Township continues, there are now plans to add an additional educational space. The board of supervisors recently approved a conditional use for South College to convert more than 23,000 square feet of the facility to be used as a non-public educational institution.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Security Guards#School Districts#Trib#The School Board
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14

The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police respond to multiple incidents in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A large police presence has gathered at two scenes very close to one another in McKeesport.The first location is near a convenience store on Sumac Street. No one on the scene would confirm any details, but our photojournalist saw a car window had been shot out.Police officials were able to clear the first scene as of 10:39 PM.Then, nearby on Craig Street, our photojournalists were able to capture video of a car that went into a home's porch.We're working to see if anyone was hurt in either incident or if they're connected.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
MCKEESPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

BREAKING NEWS!! Child Struck by a Vehicle in Ambridge

(Ambridge, Pa.) A child was struck by a car at 6th and Merchant Streets in Ambridge early Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:00PM and no other information is available according to Beaver County 9-1-1. Social media posts stated that the child was injured...
AMBRIDGE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
96K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy