Saint Louis, MO

BBB discusses flight scams

By Amelia Mugavero
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Airlines have suffered many setbacks this summer with canceled or delayed flights — leaving passengers frustrated and angry.

Scammers have pounced on the opportunity to try and make a quick buck. They’ve created fake airline booking sites, even customer service numbers, to steal your money.

Sarah Wetzel with the b-b-b explains how the scam works.

Trending: $1.2B redevelopment could come to STL riverfront south of the Arch Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

FOX 2

