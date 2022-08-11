BBB discusses flight scams

ST. LOUIS — Airlines have suffered many setbacks this summer with canceled or delayed flights — leaving passengers frustrated and angry.

Scammers have pounced on the opportunity to try and make a quick buck. They’ve created fake airline booking sites, even customer service numbers, to steal your money.

Sarah Wetzel with the b-b-b explains how the scam works.

