ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

901 Goats hosts goat yoga at Overton Park Shell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 Goats offers a way to rest your mind and body by being around furry little animals. The experience is being offered in Overton Park Shell in Memphis. The owner, Lindsey Champagne explains how they got into the goat yoga business. “We got a couple of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Giving = Living campaign hopes to encourage blood & plasma donations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nation’s blood and plasma supply dropped to historic lows during the COVID-19 pandemic and many areas are still struggling to meet the demand. Admiral Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the launch of the Giving = Living campaign that is seeking to bring awareness of the importance of donating blood and plasma to save lives.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
actionnews5.com

Pet doctor shares important safety reminders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the hot August temperatures, pets can quickly suffer from heatstroke. Dr. Lori Teller, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some reminders to keep your pets safe from the sizzling summer heat, including ways to quickly cool your pet down.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Veterans Affairs Health Care System celebrates 100 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System celebrated its 100-year anniversary on Monday morning. The health care system released the following statement in regards to the centennial celebration:. “We are very proud of our 100-year legacy of caring for the health care needs of Veterans....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an annual tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, fans gathered at Graceland on Monday night for the annual candlelight vigil. The Gates of Graceland opened at 8:30 p.m., allowing fans to walk up the driveway to Elvis’s gravesite and back down in quiet remembrance.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mas#Name Your Own Price#Nbc Universal#Nbc#Action News
actionnews5.com

60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed

WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking. Memphis police and loved ones confirmed that 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed over the weekend near Craigmont...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

How tech is impacting small businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Small businesses that integrate technology tend to grow faster, profit more, and hire more workers compared to other small businesses. Jordan Crenshaw, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the big picture and how social media, financial tech, and apps are helping to support small businesses.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family, friends say final goodbyes to hometown hero

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family of a Memphis-area little league football coach are saying their final goodbyes. Will Drennan lost his life last week while saving a player on the opposing team who was being swept away in a drainage system amid heavy rainfall. Drennan was the assistant...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Playhouse on the Square will continue professional networking events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playhouse on the Square theatre company will host their quarterly networking event called Professionals Wine Night for young professionals. Professionals Wine Night will be on September 1 from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the Playhouse on the Square Theatre Café located on 66 South Cooper Street.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing deaf child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a runaway child with a disability. A City Watch was issued for Mar’Qicus Lamar who was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar Avenue after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Elderly woman found in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN , Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department canceled a missing person alert for an elderly woman Monday afternoon. Mickey Popplewell, 74, has been safely located.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Child hit by car in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Collierville. Collierville Police Department said the crash happened near White Road and North Main intersection on Monday around 4 p.m. The 10-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition but has been downgraded to stable at...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Community leaders seek Justice For Yvonne Nelson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders are seeking answers and solutions regarding gun violence in Memphis, motivated by the recent murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis International Airport’s new TSA equipment could increase wait times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New security equipment at Memphis International Airport could increase wait times at TSA checkpoints. The new equipment is called Checkpoint Property Screening System or CPSS. While the new technology could have some growing pains, it provides enhanced security and some conveniences to passengers. Memphis International is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

State Rep. announces Arlington Senior Center to receive $8k grant

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - State Rep. Tom Leatherwood, a Republican from Arlington, announced on Monday that the Town of Arlington Senior Center will receive an $8,000 state grant to advance senior center projects in Shelby County. The funds are part of a $1 million appropriation approved by the Tennessee General...
ARLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Direct Relief provides emergency preparedness tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With devastating wildfires forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, deadly flooding, and extreme heat maxing out power grids, it is important to have an emergency evacuation plan in place. Thomas Tighe, President & CEO of Direct Relief, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to share how...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy