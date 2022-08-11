Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
901 Goats hosts goat yoga at Overton Park Shell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 Goats offers a way to rest your mind and body by being around furry little animals. The experience is being offered in Overton Park Shell in Memphis. The owner, Lindsey Champagne explains how they got into the goat yoga business. “We got a couple of...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk some open house events happening in the...
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: ‘901 Student Passport’ takes Shelby County children to the museums of the Bluff City
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The “901 Student Passport” is in full swing providing free admission to all Shelby County school-aged children and their families to historic sites and cultural institutions. In light of that, we’re sharing what we found at those places during our weekly quest to highlight...
actionnews5.com
Giving = Living campaign hopes to encourage blood & plasma donations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nation’s blood and plasma supply dropped to historic lows during the COVID-19 pandemic and many areas are still struggling to meet the demand. Admiral Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the launch of the Giving = Living campaign that is seeking to bring awareness of the importance of donating blood and plasma to save lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Brooks Museum makes statement regarding downtown fire station demolition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art has issued a statement about the permitted demolition of the Memphis fire station at 65 South Front Street by the City of Memphis. The decommissioned station located at the riverfront will be the new home of the Brooks Museum by...
actionnews5.com
Pet doctor shares important safety reminders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the hot August temperatures, pets can quickly suffer from heatstroke. Dr. Lori Teller, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some reminders to keep your pets safe from the sizzling summer heat, including ways to quickly cool your pet down.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Veterans Affairs Health Care System celebrates 100 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System celebrated its 100-year anniversary on Monday morning. The health care system released the following statement in regards to the centennial celebration:. “We are very proud of our 100-year legacy of caring for the health care needs of Veterans....
actionnews5.com
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an annual tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, fans gathered at Graceland on Monday night for the annual candlelight vigil. The Gates of Graceland opened at 8:30 p.m., allowing fans to walk up the driveway to Elvis’s gravesite and back down in quiet remembrance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking. Memphis police and loved ones confirmed that 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed over the weekend near Craigmont...
actionnews5.com
How tech is impacting small businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Small businesses that integrate technology tend to grow faster, profit more, and hire more workers compared to other small businesses. Jordan Crenshaw, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the big picture and how social media, financial tech, and apps are helping to support small businesses.
actionnews5.com
Family, friends say final goodbyes to hometown hero
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family of a Memphis-area little league football coach are saying their final goodbyes. Will Drennan lost his life last week while saving a player on the opposing team who was being swept away in a drainage system amid heavy rainfall. Drennan was the assistant...
actionnews5.com
Playhouse on the Square will continue professional networking events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playhouse on the Square theatre company will host their quarterly networking event called Professionals Wine Night for young professionals. Professionals Wine Night will be on September 1 from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the Playhouse on the Square Theatre Café located on 66 South Cooper Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing deaf child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a runaway child with a disability. A City Watch was issued for Mar’Qicus Lamar who was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar Avenue after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black...
actionnews5.com
Elderly woman found in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN , Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department canceled a missing person alert for an elderly woman Monday afternoon. Mickey Popplewell, 74, has been safely located.
actionnews5.com
Child hit by car in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Collierville. Collierville Police Department said the crash happened near White Road and North Main intersection on Monday around 4 p.m. The 10-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition but has been downgraded to stable at...
actionnews5.com
Community leaders seek Justice For Yvonne Nelson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders are seeking answers and solutions regarding gun violence in Memphis, motivated by the recent murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking.
actionnews5.com
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
actionnews5.com
Memphis International Airport’s new TSA equipment could increase wait times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New security equipment at Memphis International Airport could increase wait times at TSA checkpoints. The new equipment is called Checkpoint Property Screening System or CPSS. While the new technology could have some growing pains, it provides enhanced security and some conveniences to passengers. Memphis International is...
actionnews5.com
State Rep. announces Arlington Senior Center to receive $8k grant
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - State Rep. Tom Leatherwood, a Republican from Arlington, announced on Monday that the Town of Arlington Senior Center will receive an $8,000 state grant to advance senior center projects in Shelby County. The funds are part of a $1 million appropriation approved by the Tennessee General...
actionnews5.com
Direct Relief provides emergency preparedness tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With devastating wildfires forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, deadly flooding, and extreme heat maxing out power grids, it is important to have an emergency evacuation plan in place. Thomas Tighe, President & CEO of Direct Relief, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to share how...
Comments / 0