Police search for man accused in attempted theft, chase

By Noelle Haynes
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ah45I_0hDZSDV300

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a suspect who they say attempted to steal a trailer and led officers on a chase Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Brookfield Township Police Department , Christopher Pope, 32, of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown is suspected of attempting to steal a trailer from Stewart Sharon Road.

Youngstown man charged again following threats at arraignment

After towing the trailer for a short distance, he dropped it after being confronted by the owner and took off, police said.

Brookfield police caught up with Pope in Hubbard, but he failed to stop, they said. A chase ensued onto I-80 and into Youngstown where police ended the case after they say Pople was driving recklessly through neighborhoods.

The vehicle was later located, but Pope was not there.

Police ask those who have any information on Christopher Pope to contact them.

Pope was previously arrested in a drug raid in 2019 . He was charged with resisting arrest and drug possession.

WFMJ.com

Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
NILES, OH
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

