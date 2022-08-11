Read full article on original website
Catherine Marie “Kay” Banko, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie Banko, 94, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, at her home at The Inn at Poland Way surrounded by her own family and her Poland Way family. Kay was born on March 12, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late...
James “Jim” M. Prestage Manchi, Sr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” M. Prestage Manchi, Sr., of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence following an illness. Jim was born September 4, 1934 in New York, New York and was the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Pastorchick) Prestage.
Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, 92, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with family at his side Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, in his home. Mr. Reda was born January 17, 1930, in Farrell, a son of the late Dominic and Josephine (Nudi) Reda. A...
Darlene Strawn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Strawn, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 5:02 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 74. Darlene was born on December 11, 1947, the daughter of the late David Eason and Bonnie Griffine. She grew up in Alliance and...
Marie C. Catheline Bevilacqua, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie C. Bevilacqua, 83, of Boardman, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 6, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Marie (Sebastian) Catheline and was proud to have grown up on the East Side of Youngstown.
Kathryn Mason Stanos, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, in Boardman, for Kathryn Mason Stanos, 93, who passed away Tuesday, August 9 at St. Elizabeth Health Center after a brief illness. Kathryn Mason Stanos was...
Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, found peace on Monday, August 8, 2022, while a patient of UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was only 19. Madison was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 9, 2003, a daughter to Meade Everson, Sr. and...
Lois Jean Ruffner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean (Little) Ruffner, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the presence of her family. Lois was born on May 24, 1934, in Youngstown the daughter of Warren and Emma James Little. On October 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to...
Helen M. Kearns, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Kearns, 95, of New Castle passed away peacefully with her children at her side Saturday afternoon, August 13, 2022. Mrs. Kearns was born September 7, 1926, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Otto and Lillian (McGregor) Falls. A lifelong city...
David S. Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David S. Mathews, age 87 of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio. He was born January 15, 1935, in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of James C. and Mildred S. (Giddings) Mathews. A lifelong resident of Kinsman, Dave...
Gathering at Youngstown grave for overdue recognition
Some overdue recognition for one of America's "Greatest Generation" who grew up here in Youngstown.
Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, age 68 of Niles, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 11, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on October 5, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Norman Wallace Pierre and Mary Louise Wilson Wire. Lora was a...
Thelma Louise Meeks, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Louise Meeks, 104, of 1548 Woodbine Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:38 a.m. at her residence of natural causes. She was born September 25, 1917 in Plymouth, West Virginia, the daughter of James Edward and Nancy Katherine...
Daniel D. Villio, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel D. Villio, Jr., 64 of Niles, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born December 24, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Daniel D. and Mafalda Talmonti Villio, Sr. Danny was a graduate of Niles McKinley...
John P. Mroski, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Mroski, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, at his home. John was born March 28, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron Mroski and Jane Wozniak Mroski, and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1961 graduate...
Margaret L. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Scott, 87, of Warren passed away Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on July 21, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Lucy (DeLeo) Pernice. Margaret was a 1953 graduate of...
James F. Desmond, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Desmond, 80, of Girard, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jimmy was born June 5, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas Desmond and Winifred (Madden) Desmond. Jimmy had the biggest personality one...
Free haircuts, supplies get Youngstown kids ready for school
One was held at Homestead Park, the other at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.
Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, 80, Salem, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born on February 19,1942 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Claris (Bailey) Paxson. Dick was a 1961 graduate of Salem...
