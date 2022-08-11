Read full article on original website
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
5 dead in string of weekend shootings in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A rash of shootings in Prince George’s County has left four men and a teenager dead since Friday. So far there have been no arrests in any of these cases. Police say they don't believe any of the shootings are connected.
'We really need the public's assistance' | 10 dead after violent week in Prince George's County, police ask public to send tips
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police met with members of the media Monday to speak on the startling list of homicides the county has seen in the last seven days. Ten people have died after a series of shootings and one stabbing. A range of individuals...
Shooting Suspect At Large, Possible Road-Rage Victim ID'd By Police In Prince George's County
Police investigators in Maryland have released new information as they continue to investigate a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County. Fort Washington resident Terrence Koonce, 51, was shot and killed on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department, though the shooting suspect remains at large.
Man shot, killed in Upper Marlboro; dark-colored vehicle spotted fleeing the scene
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the Upper Marlboro area. Police say the victim was found with...
UPS Driver Shot In Prince George's County: Police
A UPS driver has been shot after an attack in Prince George's County, officials say. The shooting occurred the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County Police. Police report that the officers are currently on the scene...
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
Police Investigate Assault At Takoma Park Gas Station After Victim's Head Beaten
Takoma Park police are investigating an assault after a victim was beaten over the head after getting out of a Metro bus, according to reports by MyMCM. The victim allegedly got out of the Metro bus by Larch and New Hampshire Avenue and was assaulted by the suspect at the Sunoco gas station in the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, continues the outlet.
UPS driver reportedly injured after shooting in Prince George’s County
SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities in Prince George’s County are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a United Parcel Service delivery driver hospitalized. Police say the shooting was reported around 10 a.m. near Terrace Drive and Silver Hill Road in the Suitland area. Images from the scene show police cars...
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
Man opens fire at vehicle with infant inside, wounding driver in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man opened fire at a vehicle with a woman and infant inside striking the driver in Prince William County. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday on westbound Powell's Creek Boulevard near Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area. Police say the 25-year-old driver...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash
CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
Kidnapping, Arson, Assault Suspect Apprehended In Prince George's County: Sheriff
A kidnapping suspect in Maryland who allegedly assaulted a victim in a quest to retrieve a cellphone password, set a vehicle on fire, and fired gunshots at her, has been apprehended, authorities announced. Dijon Cornelle Blunt was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping by members of the Prince George’s County...
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint Found Dead In Prince George's County, Owner Says
The search for a French Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in April has come to a tragic end after he was found dead in Prince George's County, officials say. Bruno was stolen at gunpoint when he and his handler were on a walk in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue in Brightwood Park around 4:12 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, according to Metropolitan police.
Fort Washington man, 53, killed in Temple Hills shooting Sunday: PGPD
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — UPDATE:. The victim was identified by police Monday as Terrence Koonce, 51, of Fort Washington. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _...
UPS driver shot after road rage incident in Prince George's county
SUITLAND, Md. - A UPS driver was shot in the Suitland area of Prince George's county this morning and Prince George’s County Police are investigating road rage as a possible motive. Preliminarily, the investigation shows that the UPS driver may have cut off the suspect who reacted by opening...
Family of man killed by officer files lawsuit against Anne Arundel County Police
BALTIMORE -- The family of a 20-year-old man shot and killed in January by an Anne Arundel County Police officer will file a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the police department, their lawyers announced.Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot at his Crofton home after a struggle with officers responding to a report of family violence, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which conducted an independent investigation of the shooting. Quarles, known as DJ, was unarmed at the time. He was shot by Officer First Class J. Ricci, who was transported from the scene in serious condition after the...
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
