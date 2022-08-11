ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Clinton, MD
Clinton, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell's silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Investigate Assault At Takoma Park Gas Station After Victim's Head Beaten

Takoma Park police are investigating an assault after a victim was beaten over the head after getting out of a Metro bus, according to reports by MyMCM. The victim allegedly got out of the Metro bus by Larch and New Hampshire Avenue and was assaulted by the suspect at the Sunoco gas station in the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, continues the outlet.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run

BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash

CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
CLINTON, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Family of man killed by officer files lawsuit against Anne Arundel County Police

BALTIMORE -- The family of a 20-year-old man shot and killed in January by an Anne Arundel County Police officer will file a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the police department, their lawyers announced.Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot at his Crofton home after a struggle with officers responding to a report of family violence, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which conducted an independent investigation of the shooting.     Quarles, known as DJ, was unarmed at the time. He was shot by Officer First Class J. Ricci, who was transported from the scene in serious condition after the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

