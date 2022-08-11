Read full article on original website
27 First News
Billie Jane Patton, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jane Patton, 83, formerly of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, at The Inn at Christine Valley. Billie Jane was born July 29, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William Kopachy and Helen Fetzer Kopachy and...
Jennie Grace (Thomas) Hanamer, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 19, at 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Jennie Grace Thomas, 99, of New Middletown. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, at Northridge Healthcare. Jennie was...
Alice Cernich, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Cernich, 98, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley. Alice was born April 10, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Kanaus) Umeck. She graduated from Niles McKinley High School and Youngstown Hospital...
Maria Denise Coward, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (myValleyTributes) – Mrs. Maria Denise Coward 66, affectionately known as “Sister” of Austintown, Ohio, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Maria was born November 1, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter to Ernestine Jackson and Charles Carson. Maria was a 1973 graduate...
Patty Granger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty (Streiner) Granger, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 13, at Hospice House after a 20-year battle with MS. She was born March 6, 1953 in Youngstown daughter of the late Bill and Ann Streiner and was a lifelong area resident. Patty was a...
Allen L. Slagle, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With impossibly heavy hearts, the family of Allen L. Slagle said goodbye to their beloved husband, father and grandfather on Friday, August 12, 2022, due to complications from Covid. Allen, 84, was born on March 22, 1938 in Youngstown, the second son of Harold H....
John L. Fellure, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Fellure, age 80, of Alliance passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 12, 1941, to the late Willard and Leulla (Sprigs) Fellure. John graduated from East Liverpool High School. He was...
Nicholas J. Cyphert, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. “Nick” Cyphert, 29, died early Monday, August 15, 2022, after an unexpected accident at work. He was born February 17, 1993 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of Brian Cyphert and Stacy Shannon. Nick was a 2012 graduate of Salem High School....
Wayne D. Davis, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne D. Davis, age 73, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1948 in Youngstown to Edwin and Shirley (Marshall) Davis. Wayne graduated from Fitch High School in Austintown. He worked as an automotive technician at General...
Dorothy Anzevino, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Allar-Anzevino, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born in Struthers, Ohio, on July 8, 1931, to the late Joseph and Mary (Barron) Ontko. Dorothy was a wonderful, generous person. She was an excellent cook...
James L. Sobotka, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 8, 2022 loving husband and father, James Lee Sobotka, passed away at the age of 72 with his son at his side. Jim was born on June 1, 1950, to Cornie and Ruth Jane Sobotka. Jim graduated from Sebring High School, then...
Darlene Strawn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Strawn, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 5:02 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 74. Darlene was born on December 11, 1947, the daughter of the late David Eason and Bonnie Griffine. She grew up in Alliance and...
Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, age 73 of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born on November 3, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Alexander and Janet Maschmeyer Wishensky. She is preceded in death...
Linda Mae Thompson, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Mae Thompson, 78 of Cranberry Township, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Saturday evening, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on October 20, 1943 in her mother’s farmhouse in Columbiana, a daughter of Rev. Benjamin J. and Betty Irene (Yarian)...
Preston Grear, Jr., Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., passed away at his residence on Tuesday,...
James “Jim” M. Prestage Manchi, Sr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” M. Prestage Manchi, Sr., of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence following an illness. Jim was born September 4, 1934 in New York, New York and was the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Pastorchick) Prestage.
Dennis A. Worley, Sr., Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. Worley, Sr., age 71 of Alliance, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 13. He was born October 16, 1950 to the late George and Evelyn (Mergenthaler) Worley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
Mary Ellen Thornhill, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Thornhill, 82 of Sherman Street, passed away peacefully at 3:53 a.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Thornhill was born May 26, 1940 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Jesse and Iva (Brewer) Kent. A homemaker...
Catherine Marie “Kay” Banko, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie Banko, 94, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, at her home at The Inn at Poland Way surrounded by her own family and her Poland Way family. Kay was born on March 12, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late...
Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, 92, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with family at his side Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, in his home. Mr. Reda was born January 17, 1930, in Farrell, a son of the late Dominic and Josephine (Nudi) Reda. A...
