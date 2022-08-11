ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

27 First News

Billie Jane Patton, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jane Patton, 83, formerly of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, at The Inn at Christine Valley. Billie Jane was born July 29, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William Kopachy and Helen Fetzer Kopachy and...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Jennie Grace (Thomas) Hanamer, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 19, at 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Jennie Grace Thomas, 99, of New Middletown. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, at Northridge Healthcare. Jennie was...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
27 First News

Alice Cernich, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Cernich, 98, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley. Alice was born April 10, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Kanaus) Umeck. She graduated from Niles McKinley High School and Youngstown Hospital...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Maria Denise Coward, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (myValleyTributes) – Mrs. Maria Denise Coward 66, affectionately known as “Sister” of Austintown, Ohio, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Maria was born November 1, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter to Ernestine Jackson and Charles Carson. Maria was a 1973 graduate...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Patty Granger, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty (Streiner) Granger, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 13, at Hospice House after a 20-year battle with MS. She was born March 6, 1953 in Youngstown daughter of the late Bill and Ann Streiner and was a lifelong area resident. Patty was a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Allen L. Slagle, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With impossibly heavy hearts, the family of Allen L. Slagle said goodbye to their beloved husband, father and grandfather on Friday, August 12, 2022, due to complications from Covid. Allen, 84, was born on March 22, 1938 in Youngstown, the second son of Harold H....
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

John L. Fellure, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Fellure, age 80, of Alliance passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 12, 1941, to the late Willard and Leulla (Sprigs) Fellure. John graduated from East Liverpool High School. He was...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Nicholas J. Cyphert, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. “Nick” Cyphert, 29, died early Monday, August 15, 2022, after an unexpected accident at work. He was born February 17, 1993 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of Brian Cyphert and Stacy Shannon. Nick was a 2012 graduate of Salem High School....
WASHINGTONVILLE, OH
27 First News

Wayne D. Davis, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne D. Davis, age 73, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1948 in Youngstown to Edwin and Shirley (Marshall) Davis. Wayne graduated from Fitch High School in Austintown. He worked as an automotive technician at General...
BELOIT, OH
27 First News

Dorothy Anzevino, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Allar-Anzevino, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born in Struthers, Ohio, on July 8, 1931, to the late Joseph and Mary (Barron) Ontko. Dorothy was a wonderful, generous person. She was an excellent cook...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

James L. Sobotka, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 8, 2022 loving husband and father, James Lee Sobotka, passed away at the age of 72 with his son at his side. Jim was born on June 1, 1950, to Cornie and Ruth Jane Sobotka. Jim graduated from Sebring High School, then...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Darlene Strawn, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Strawn, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 5:02 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 74. Darlene was born on December 11, 1947, the daughter of the late David Eason and Bonnie Griffine. She grew up in Alliance and...
NILES, OH
27 First News

Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, age 73 of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born on November 3, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Alexander and Janet Maschmeyer Wishensky. She is preceded in death...
BRISTOLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Linda Mae Thompson, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Mae Thompson, 78 of Cranberry Township, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Saturday evening, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on October 20, 1943 in her mother’s farmhouse in Columbiana, a daughter of Rev. Benjamin J. and Betty Irene (Yarian)...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Preston Grear, Jr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., passed away at his residence on Tuesday,...
FARRELL, PA
27 First News

James “Jim” M. Prestage Manchi, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” M. Prestage Manchi, Sr., of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence following an illness. Jim was born September 4, 1934 in New York, New York and was the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Pastorchick) Prestage.
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Dennis A. Worley, Sr., Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. Worley, Sr., age 71 of Alliance, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 13. He was born October 16, 1950 to the late George and Evelyn (Mergenthaler) Worley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Mary Ellen Thornhill, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Thornhill, 82 of Sherman Street, passed away peacefully at 3:53 a.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Thornhill was born May 26, 1940 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Jesse and Iva (Brewer) Kent. A homemaker...
LISBON, OH
27 First News

Catherine Marie “Kay” Banko, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie Banko, 94, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, at her home at The Inn at Poland Way surrounded by her own family and her Poland Way family. Kay was born on March 12, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, 92, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with family at his side Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, in his home. Mr. Reda was born January 17, 1930, in Farrell, a son of the late Dominic and Josephine (Nudi) Reda. A...
HERMITAGE, PA

