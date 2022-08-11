Read full article on original website
Allen L. Slagle, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With impossibly heavy hearts, the family of Allen L. Slagle said goodbye to their beloved husband, father and grandfather on Friday, August 12, 2022, due to complications from Covid. Allen, 84, was born on March 22, 1938 in Youngstown, the second son of Harold H....
Alice Cernich, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Cernich, 98, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley. Alice was born April 10, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Kanaus) Umeck. She graduated from Niles McKinley High School and Youngstown Hospital...
Wayne D. Davis, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne D. Davis, age 73, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1948 in Youngstown to Edwin and Shirley (Marshall) Davis. Wayne graduated from Fitch High School in Austintown. He worked as an automotive technician at General...
Maria Denise Coward, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (myValleyTributes) – Mrs. Maria Denise Coward 66, affectionately known as “Sister” of Austintown, Ohio, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Maria was born November 1, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter to Ernestine Jackson and Charles Carson. Maria was a 1973 graduate...
Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., 71, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, August 8, 2022 at his home. Mr. Jefferson was born February 11, 1951 in Bay Minette, Alabama, a son of Henry C., Sr. and Mary Cox Jefferson. He was a 1969...
Sandra “Sandy” Lee Trisler, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lee Trisler, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born February 10, 1946, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Allen Yartz and the late Dorothy (Ziegler) Yartz. Sandra retired from the...
Billie Jane Patton, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jane Patton, 83, formerly of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, at The Inn at Christine Valley. Billie Jane was born July 29, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William Kopachy and Helen Fetzer Kopachy and...
Jennie Grace (Thomas) Hanamer, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 19, at 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Jennie Grace Thomas, 99, of New Middletown. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, at Northridge Healthcare. Jennie was...
Carl David Ford, Sr., Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carl David Ford, Sr., of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, while at home from a sudden illness. He was 69. Carl was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, on May 9, 1953, a son to Carl and Jean (Henderson) Ford. He...
Linda Mae Thompson, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Mae Thompson, 78 of Cranberry Township, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Saturday evening, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on October 20, 1943 in her mother’s farmhouse in Columbiana, a daughter of Rev. Benjamin J. and Betty Irene (Yarian)...
John L. Fellure, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Fellure, age 80, of Alliance passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 12, 1941, to the late Willard and Leulla (Sprigs) Fellure. John graduated from East Liverpool High School. He was...
Dorothy Anzevino, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Allar-Anzevino, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born in Struthers, Ohio, on July 8, 1931, to the late Joseph and Mary (Barron) Ontko. Dorothy was a wonderful, generous person. She was an excellent cook...
Preston Grear, Jr., Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., passed away at his residence on Tuesday,...
Stephen Simon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Simon was born October 25, 1937 in Gyor, Hungary to Joseph and Katalin (Meszaros) Simon. He came to America in 1956 as a refugee eager to start his American dream. Soon after arriving here, he learned English and was hired by IBM, where he worked for 35 years.
Mary Ellen Thornhill, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Thornhill, 82 of Sherman Street, passed away peacefully at 3:53 a.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Thornhill was born May 26, 1940 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Jesse and Iva (Brewer) Kent. A homemaker...
Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Marie Wisniewski, age 73 of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born on November 3, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Alexander and Janet Maschmeyer Wishensky. She is preceded in death...
Darlene Strawn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Strawn, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 5:02 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 74. Darlene was born on December 11, 1947, the daughter of the late David Eason and Bonnie Griffine. She grew up in Alliance and...
Catherine Marie “Kay” Banko, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Marie Banko, 94, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, at her home at The Inn at Poland Way surrounded by her own family and her Poland Way family. Kay was born on March 12, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late...
George Wesley Dolan, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Wesley Dolan, 71, of New Castle and Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Mercer, passed away at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 after an extended illness. George was born on January 9, 1951 in Sharon to James and Ella May (Barris) Dolan. He...
Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, 92, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with family at his side Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, in his home. Mr. Reda was born January 17, 1930, in Farrell, a son of the late Dominic and Josephine (Nudi) Reda. A...
