YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Simon was born October 25, 1937 in Gyor, Hungary to Joseph and Katalin (Meszaros) Simon. He came to America in 1956 as a refugee eager to start his American dream. Soon after arriving here, he learned English and was hired by IBM, where he worked for 35 years.

