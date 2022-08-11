ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
KALAMAZOO, MI
GRPD: Man hurt after shots fired into northeast side house

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after someone possibly fired rounds into a house on the northeast side of Grand Rapids this morning. WOOD-TV says it happened on Clancy Avenue near Fairbanks Street around 1:45 a.m. No suspect information...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Authorities looking for missing Coopersville man

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 28-year-old Erik Johnson, who was last seen Saturday evening in the area of Ottawa Street and Pine Street in Coopersville. Authorities say Johnson does not have a vehicle, and his family and friends have...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Harassment claims against KZoo police chief; placed on administrative leave

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema, after allegations of harassment were filed against him. In a Tuesday press release, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an independent, outside investigator to look at the accusations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Multiple injuries in crash that shut down eastbound I-94

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple people were injured Monday, Aug. 15, in a crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours. The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Comstock Township. Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Some of the...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

