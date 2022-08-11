Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounding Home for Standoff Situation
August 16th, 1:15 p.m. - Police are currently surrounding a home in Kalamazoo in a standoff situation. Tuesday, at around noon, a large police presence was reported outside a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue. Authorities were wearing protective vests and armed with long guns. At this time, police...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
WWMTCw
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
1 year later, family of Kalamazoo Co. deputy killed on duty releases statement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The family of Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, a Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed on duty in 2021, has released a statement a year after his death. The chase began when deputies made contact with a suspect at the Shell gas station at 35th Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police search for suspect who shot at police in Kalamazoo
Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say shot at officers in Kalamazoo.
iheart.com
GRPD: Man hurt after shots fired into northeast side house
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after someone possibly fired rounds into a house on the northeast side of Grand Rapids this morning. WOOD-TV says it happened on Clancy Avenue near Fairbanks Street around 1:45 a.m. No suspect information...
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. According to the police, an Indiana resident was rear-ended by the driver of a black Audi A4. The driver is a resident of [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
KDPS: Armed robber shot at clerk, customer, officer
Kalamazoo police have released more photos of a suspect who they say shot at an officer after an armed robbery on Saturday.
Kalamazoo County deputy killed in line of duty ‘will never be forgotten,’ family says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A year since a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, his family is saying thank you to the community for support. Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire, 39, was shot Aug. 14, 2021, during a high-speed chase. Proxmire died Aug. 15 and was posthumously promoted to sergeant.
Man killed in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 25, accused in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson denied bond
A man accused of intentionally starting a fire at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo was not granted bond in federal court. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, was charged Aug. 10 with one felony count of arson of an institution or organization receiving federal funding in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan in Grand Rapids.
iheart.com
Authorities looking for missing Coopersville man
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 28-year-old Erik Johnson, who was last seen Saturday evening in the area of Ottawa Street and Pine Street in Coopersville. Authorities say Johnson does not have a vehicle, and his family and friends have...
Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
iheart.com
Harassment claims against KZoo police chief; placed on administrative leave
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema, after allegations of harassment were filed against him. In a Tuesday press release, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an independent, outside investigator to look at the accusations.
wkzo.com
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
wincountry.com
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
Multiple injuries in crash that shut down eastbound I-94
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple people were injured Monday, Aug. 15, in a crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours. The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Comstock Township. Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Some of the...
Comments / 0