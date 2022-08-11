Woman Hurt in Crash with Sheriff’s Cruiser on Emergency Call Near Imperial Beach

A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 34-year-old woman was injured in a collision with a San Diego Sheriffs’ cruiser near Imperial Beach on Wednesday.

The collision occurred at 5:16 p.m. in the intersection of Coronado Avenue with Hollister Street in the Palm City area of San Diego, according to Sgt. Robert Posada.

A deputy assigned to Imperial Beach was headed to an emergency call in a patrol vehicle with lights and siren on when the woman, who was driving a white Ford Mustang coupe, entered the intersection from an Interstate 5 off-ramp.

The patrol vehicle’s front bumper collided with the passenger side of the Ford Mustang.

The woman complained of having back pain and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The deputy was not injured in the collision.

Neither alcohol or drugs were a factor with the collision, according to Posada.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the crash.

City News Service contributed to this article.