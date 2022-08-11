There’s a new resident making a home in Fox Nation alongside Nancy Grace and the police from “Cops.”. Amanda Whittier is a widow trying to make new friends in a small seaside town after the death of her husband. Unlike Grace and the police, Whittier is fictional, a character in a new original movie meant to pluck the heartstrings and continue to broaden the audience on the streaming outlet, which is part of Fox News Media. Whittier is the central character in “The Shell Collector,” based on a book by author Nancy Naigle and slated to debut on September 1, and part of a rollout of four original films on the subscription-only broadband venue.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO