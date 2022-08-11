Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Nexstar to Acquire 75% Stake in the CW Network From Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery
Nexstar Media Group revealed Monday it is set acquire a 75% majority stake in the CW Network from Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery, more than six months after first beginning negotiations for the deal. Warner Bros. Discovery (formed through the recent merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery) and Paramount (rebranded...
SFGate
Fox Nation Readies Slate of Original Films With ‘Shell Collector’
There’s a new resident making a home in Fox Nation alongside Nancy Grace and the police from “Cops.”. Amanda Whittier is a widow trying to make new friends in a small seaside town after the death of her husband. Unlike Grace and the police, Whittier is fictional, a character in a new original movie meant to pluck the heartstrings and continue to broaden the audience on the streaming outlet, which is part of Fox News Media. Whittier is the central character in “The Shell Collector,” based on a book by author Nancy Naigle and slated to debut on September 1, and part of a rollout of four original films on the subscription-only broadband venue.
Netflix puts an entire Bay Area campus up for sublease amid turbulent year
The company lost subscribers for the first time since 2011 this year.
