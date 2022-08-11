Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' and 'One Life to Live' Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, who starred in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. Her death comes two years after she revealed she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. "Hi everyone. With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," reads a statement...
Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Empire' Actress Was Found Dead Near Hiking Trail
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner six months after the Empire actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood. On Monday, the coroner officially ruled the 43-year-old's death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE. The report also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.
Fan-Favorite 'Big Brother' Couple Moving to LA Together
Big Brother alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are making a big step in their relationship. The adorable pair recently announced they are moving across the country together. "We're moving out to L.A.," Xiao told Us Weekly, adding they "had to ditch" the Big Apple. "You know, those rent prices. We couldn't stay." They don't have a permanent place as of yet, noting their next L.A. home is "semi-temporary" as they search "for a more long-term lease." They met during Season 23 of the show in 2021. Despite being competitors, they made an instant connection. They started out as friends on the show, and explored their romantic connection while sequestered in the jury house.
Anne Heche Was Reportedly Mentioned for 'The Masked Singer' Before Deadly Crash
Anne Heche's fiery car crash and her tragic end left many people shocked and seeking answers. While the actress was on the road to facing charges due to her crash that burned a home to the ground and led to her passing, there was a lot on the plate for Heche elsewhere.
Teddy Ray's Cause of Death: What We Know
Comedian Teddy Ray died on Friday. Ray was found dead in a swimming pool at a home in Rancho Mirage, California, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Monday. Ray was 32. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to a private residence in Rancho Mirage at about 10 a.m. Friday....
'The Black Phone' Director Scott Derrickson Reveals Ethan Hawke's Reaction to Iconic Horror Mask (Exclusive)
The Black Phone has entered the pantheon of iconic masked horror villains, with Ethan Hawke playing the devil-faced Grabber, in director Scott Derrickson's film adaptation of a Joe Hill short story. Recently, Derrickson — well known for films such as Sinister and Doctor Strange — opened up about the film to PopCulture.com. During the conversation, he shared exclusively with us just how Hawke reacted to seeing the Grabber masks for the first time.
Teddy Ray: Celebs and Fans Mourn Comedian's Death
The close-knit comedy world and fans are stunned by the seemingly stunning death of Teddy Ray. News first began surfacing on social media about his passing before media outlets confirmed it on Aug. 12. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. The online personality...
Nicky Moore, Heavy Metal Vocalist, Dead at 75
Nicky Moore, a former singer for the British heavy metal band Samson, has died. He was 75. Moore died on Aug. 3, following a battle with Parkinson's disease. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning," his representative wrote on Facebook on Aug. 3. "A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you." The statement did not include a cause of death, but Louder reports he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He lived at a nursing home for the last years of his life. He is survived by his wife Maggie, daughter Mandy, and sons Steve, Chris, Timmy, and Nick Jr.
'Good Bones' Stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine Get Special Little Visitor in Exclusive Clip
A new episode of Good Bones hits HGTV Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, featuring mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine taking on a major remodeling project with a star client. "Major Mansion Makeover" also features a special guest in Hawk's son Jack Richard, 4. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Jack plays with his grandmother — BGE aka best grandma ever — while his mom unloads a truck full of plants.
'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kiaya Talks to Teazha About Her Family After Fight Ends in Arrest in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Kiaya Elliott is checking in with girlfriend Teazha as she struggles with her own family trauma following the fight that ended in Kiaya's arrest. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kiaya and Teazha discuss her estranged family as Teazha admits she hasn't seen anyone in her family since they tried to come at Kiaya.
Ezra Miller Starts Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues'
The Flash star Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for "complex health issues," they announced late Tuesday. Their statement comes after a string of assault and abuse allegations, and legal problems. Miller, 29, also apologized for their actions over the past three years. "Having recently gone through a time of intense...
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Star Terry Crews Explains How Personal the Role Was to Him (Exclusive)
Tales of the Waking Dead premiered on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday and the first episode featured Terry Crews and Oliva Munn. In the episode, Joe (Crews) is on the road before being upended by Evie (Munn), and the two travel to Michigan for separate missions. During a roundtable interview with Crews, PopCulture.com asked the 54-year-old actor about his role in the series who revealed how his hometown prepared him for Tales of the Walking Dead.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Seen Together for First Time Since Oscars Night
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appear to be doing just fine, despite the Independence Day star's infamous 2022 Oscar debacle. The Oscar winner and his Red Table Talk show host wife were spotted out in public for the first time since the February incident. Viewers will recall Will walked onto the Oscars stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock with an open hand after he made a joke about Jada's bald head. Jada suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.
