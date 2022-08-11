Read full article on original website
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1
INDIANAPOLIS — Over the last year, hundreds of illegal firearms have been seized by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. The task force was established one year ago, and law enforcement from across central Indiana are touting the program’s success. Just last week, investigators with the task force...
Quiet stretch underway! Timing next storm chances
Skies are mainly clear and temperatures cooler to open your Tuesday morning! Drier air (lower dew points) has seeped into the area, allowing for a fresher, cleaner start. This is making for a great start and a beautiful sunrise. Expect another incredible day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds, light northeasterly winds and low humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s, uncommon for August in Indiana! Enjoy…
Toddler's death in Indianapolis being investigated as a homicide
Officials announced that the death of a toddler in Indianapolis is now being investigated as a homicide. Toddler’s death in Indianapolis being investigated …. Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo …. Federal government forgives nearly $4 billion in …. Elwood Police Department getting bulletproof windshields...
These cities have the fastest-growing housing prices, according to Redfin
(NEXSTAR) — Even though recent data shows the housing market could be cooling, sales prices are still surging in several major cities. According to a recent ranking from real estate company Redfin, the top 10 cities with the fastest–growing sales prices are located in only three states — and the majority are in just one state.
Rain chances & cooler than average weather expected to hang around
INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler than average weather is expected to persist through the remainder of the weekend after Saturday’s high failed to hit 80 for the second straight day. After a sunny start, clouds returned to the Hoosier State with light showers sprinkled across the area. This broad trend will continue as we head into the back half of the weekend with a low pressure system approaching.
