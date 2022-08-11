Read full article on original website
Frustration in Cincinnati as Serena Williams v Raducanu is pushed back
The highly anticipated first-round clash between Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati was abruptly postponed from Monday to Tuesday, frustrating fans who had spent considerable money and travelled to the event to watch the match. Cincinnati is likely to be the penultimate tournament...
Steph, LeBron among stars on Dray's epic wedding guest list
While Draymond Green and the Warriors are still high off life after winning their fourth ring in eight NBA seasons, a different type of ring was celebrated over the weekend. The Warriors' star forward and his wife Hazel officially tied the knot on Sunday, and they had quite the guest list, to say the least.
Olympian Gabby Douglas Says She Wants to "Fight and Heal" in Message on Mental Health
Olympian Gabby Douglas is speaking out about an issue close to her heart. The gymnast announced in a new post on Instagram that she would be taking a break from social media in order to prioritize her mental health. "Hey guys gabby here," she began her Aug. 14 post. "I know i don't post a lot on social media, but i just wanted to let you guys know that i will be taking a step back from the socials to work on myself and focus on my mental health."
