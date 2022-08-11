Road Trip Close to Home: The Bronx Museum of the Arts

The Bronx Museum of the Arts celebrated 50 years in 2021, but there's a new chapter in store for this year.

Founded in 1971 and serving as a staple for educational resources along the Grand Concourse, the Bronx Museum of the Arts showcases more than just history in the community. It also highlights artists and their role in educating future generations about the borough.

Some of the educational programs offered to the community in person and online were halted due to the pandemic. Now, they're officially back, and the museum itself is getting a completely new look. Organizers are hoping to break ground on renovations early next year and hope to finish by 2024 to not only highlight the last fifty years but also look forward to the future.