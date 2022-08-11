ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Trip Close to Home: The Bronx Museum of the Arts

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

The Bronx Museum of the Arts celebrated 50 years in 2021, but there's a new chapter in store for this year.

Founded in 1971 and serving as a staple for educational resources along the Grand Concourse, the Bronx Museum of the Arts showcases more than just history in the community. It also highlights artists and their role in educating future generations about the borough.

Some of the educational programs offered to the community in person and online were halted due to the pandemic. Now, they're officially back, and the museum itself is getting a completely new look. Organizers are hoping to break ground on renovations early next year and hope to finish by 2024 to not only highlight the last fifty years but also look forward to the future.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

