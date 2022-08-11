Armed man tries to break into FBI office in Cincinnati before leading cops on a chase and then shooting at them from a cornfield

An armed man attempted to break into the FBI's Cincinnati office before leading police on a chase that ended in a shootout in a cornfield.

The FBI reported that an armed suspect tried to breach the agency's Visitor Screening Facility at its headquarters in Cincinnati, with sources telling NBC News that he was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and fired a nail gun at personnel.

After agents rushed to scene amid blurring alarms, the agency said the suspect fled by car north onto Interstate 71, where police were on pursuit.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said the man, dressed in body armor, exchanged gunfire with officers near a cornfield by Smith and Center Road, Wilmington, Ohio.

Officials said the area is currently under lockdown, and it is not known if the suspect was injured in the shooting.

Authorities have said the suspect is currently contained in the blocked-off area, but has yet to be placed under custody.

The confrontation in Cincinnati comes as officials warn of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The confrontation in Cincinnati comes as officials warn of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Officials said the incident began on Thursday morning when the suspect got into an altercation with security officers at the FBI office, CNN reported.

The agency said in a statement that 'the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents' led the man to flee the scene in his car.

'The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident,' the FBI said.

Nathan Dennis, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said in a news conference that 'the suspect vehicle did fire shots during that pursuit.'

Authorities have closed the interstate in both directions as police remained in a standoff. Officials in Ohio have locked down a mile radius near the interstate and urged residents and business owners to lock doors and stay inside.

The agency and its Cincinnati office did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for additional information.

There have been growing threats in recent days against FBI agents and offices across the country since federal agents executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Gab, a social media site popular with white supremacists and anti-Semites, users have warned they are preparing for an armed revolution.

Federal officials have also been tracking an array of other concerning chatter on Gab and other platforms threatening violence against federal agents.

FBI Director Christopher Wray (above) denounced the threats against him and the FBI following the agency's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

The search was reportedly related to the National Archives and Records Administration, which is charged with safeguarding presidential records that belong to the public

Trump has denounced the search as a politicized 'witch hunt' against him

The former president is facing a long-running investigation into his real estate empire. Pictured: Secret Service stand guard as Trump leaves Trump Tower for the New York Attorney General's office on Wednesday morning

Mar-a-Lago is closed for the summer. Its well-heeled members generally leave Florida for cooler locations, only returning for the winter. Trump was in New York on Monday

FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats as he visited another FBI office in Nebraska on Wednesday.

'Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you're upset with,' Wray said.

The FBI on Wednesday also warned its agents to avoid protesters and ensure their security key cards are 'not visible outside FBI space,' citing an increase in social media threats to bureau personnel and facilities. It also warned agents to be aware of their surroundings and potential protesters.

The warning did not specifically mention this week's search of Mar-a-Lago but attributed the online threats to 'recent media reporting on FBI investigative activity.'