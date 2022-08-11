ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting

Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field. In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players

The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
Washington State
NBC Sports

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed

T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Tatum among NBA stars at Draymond Green's wedding

The offseason is wedding season for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Earlier this summer, the 24-year-old attended the wedding of Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and celebrated the occasion with Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo and other NBA stars. This past weekend, Tatum was in attendance for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green's wedding celebration.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is shaping up without Tyreek Hill

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.—I’m trying to keep up, charting offensive formations and plays in my notebook in a fast Kansas City practice at Missouri Western State University. When it was over, and when Patrick Mahomes had piloted about 50 snaps of work with the first-team offense, I noticed one thing in the 27 plays I’d been able to sprint-chart: The post-Tyreek Hill offense was utterly unpredictable.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kyle Shanahan
Jed York
Matt Patricia
Jerry Jones
Trent Williams
NBC Sports

Report: Jimmy doesn't own 49ers playbook, nor attends meetings

While the 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game, the veteran quarterback finds himself in an awkward position at training camp. “When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” Peter King of NBC Sports filed in his “Football Morning in America” column Sunday night. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How to watch Commanders vs. Chiefs Preseason Week 2

The Commanders' second tune-up game of the preseason will see them hit the road and take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Washington kicked off its preseason slate with a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. Despite the defeat, the Commanders took away several positives from the contest including impressive showings by rookies QB Sam Howell (9/16, 145 yards, two rushing TDs) and RB Brian Robinson Jr. (eight touches, 41 total yards, rushing TD).
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games

The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#The League#American Football#Knbr#New Era
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray won’t play against Ravens

Kyler Murray called plays rather than executing them as the Cardinals quarterback during the team’s preseason opener and it looks like that will be as close as he gets to the field in the second game of the summer as well. Murray told reporters at his Tuesday press conference...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Bills release Tim Harris, Marquel Lee

In advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to reduce rosters to 85 players, the Bills have made a pair of roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Tuesday morning that the club has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee. Harris initially joined the Bills last August but did...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton

The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL
Adidas
Football
Sports
NBC Sports

Rivera has clear message for Gibson after latest fumble

Mistakes in the NFL preseason are often treated with patience and regarded as learning experiences. After all, errors in August don't really count. Antonio Gibson's Saturday mistake, however, didn't feel like one that could simply be brushed off. After fumbling six times during the 2021 campaign, Gibson once again put...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams trim roster by waiving five

With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

