NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
NBC Sports
Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting
Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field. In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: We have great respect for Joe Flacco, it’ll be different to play against him
With Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson nursing a knee injury, Joe Flacco may start for the Jets against his former team, the Ravens, in Week One. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks forward to it. Harbaugh said he doesn’t know yet which Jets quarterback his team will face, but if...
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
NBC Sports
Tatum among NBA stars at Draymond Green's wedding
The offseason is wedding season for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Earlier this summer, the 24-year-old attended the wedding of Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and celebrated the occasion with Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo and other NBA stars. This past weekend, Tatum was in attendance for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green's wedding celebration.
NBC Sports
How Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is shaping up without Tyreek Hill
ST. JOSEPH, Mo.—I’m trying to keep up, charting offensive formations and plays in my notebook in a fast Kansas City practice at Missouri Western State University. When it was over, and when Patrick Mahomes had piloted about 50 snaps of work with the first-team offense, I noticed one thing in the 27 plays I’d been able to sprint-chart: The post-Tyreek Hill offense was utterly unpredictable.
NBC Sports
Report: Jimmy doesn't own 49ers playbook, nor attends meetings
While the 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game, the veteran quarterback finds himself in an awkward position at training camp. “When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” Peter King of NBC Sports filed in his “Football Morning in America” column Sunday night. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”
NBC Sports
Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from...
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Chiefs Preseason Week 2
The Commanders' second tune-up game of the preseason will see them hit the road and take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Washington kicked off its preseason slate with a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. Despite the defeat, the Commanders took away several positives from the contest including impressive showings by rookies QB Sam Howell (9/16, 145 yards, two rushing TDs) and RB Brian Robinson Jr. (eight touches, 41 total yards, rushing TD).
NBC Sports
Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray won’t play against Ravens
Kyler Murray called plays rather than executing them as the Cardinals quarterback during the team’s preseason opener and it looks like that will be as close as he gets to the field in the second game of the summer as well. Murray told reporters at his Tuesday press conference...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings LIVE Game Thread
The Las Vegas Raiders player their second pre-season game today as they host the Minnesota Vikings here at Allegiant Stadium.
NBC Sports
Bills release Tim Harris, Marquel Lee
In advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to reduce rosters to 85 players, the Bills have made a pair of roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Tuesday morning that the club has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee. Harris initially joined the Bills last August but did...
NBC Sports
Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton
The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
NBC Sports
Rivera has clear message for Gibson after latest fumble
Mistakes in the NFL preseason are often treated with patience and regarded as learning experiences. After all, errors in August don't really count. Antonio Gibson's Saturday mistake, however, didn't feel like one that could simply be brushed off. After fumbling six times during the 2021 campaign, Gibson once again put...
NBC Sports
Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, wanted in connection with shooting death at youth football game
Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former NFL cornerback and Amazon pregame analyst Aqib Talib, is wanted in connection with a shooting death that occurred at a youth football game in Texas. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Via WFAA.com, police in Lancaster, Texas said that there was...
NBC Sports
Rams trim roster by waiving five
With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
NBC Sports
Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had “long talk” with Quincy Williams after hit on Jalen Hurts
The Jets have embraced the phrase “all gas, no brakes.” That attitude, generally speaking, has led to plenty of avoidable car accidents. One such incident occurred on Friday night, when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a late hit to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philly coach Nick Sirianni justifiably...
