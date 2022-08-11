K-Fed Just Leaked a Video of Britney Telling Her Sons to ‘Respect’ Her After Her Post Calling Their Behavior ‘Hateful’

Shots fired. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline ‘s feud continues. Days after K-Fed claimed that Britney’s sons—Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15—had been estranged from her for “months,” the K-Fed took to his Instagram on August 11, 2022, with three videos of Britney allegedly arguing with their children.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Kevin captioned the videos, which have since been deleted. “This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.” He also added that Sean Preston and Jayden James were 12 and 11 respectively when the videos were taken.

In the first video, Britney could be seen scolding her sons after they talked back to her for going into their room to give them lotion as they were about to go to sleep. Britney also references someone named “Robin.” It’s unclear who “Robin” is, but some fans believe Britney could be referring to her former business manager, Robin Greenhill.

“This is my house, if I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse and all you tell me, ‘No, it’s fine. It’s fine.’ No, it’s not fine,” Britney said in the video. “You all better start respecting me. Are we clear? When Robin calls, even robin is a fucking kid. She goes, ‘What have you been doing to your kids?’ You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman. Be nice to me. Do you understand?”

In the second video, Britney could be seen scolding Sean Preston for not wearing shoes at an ice cream shop in Alaska. “Have you lost your fucking mind? Have you lost your fucking mind? I do care, but I’m shocked as shit with you,” she said. “And I don’t know what to do, and I’m scared of you because you’re weird, because you’re going through puberty. I don’t know what to say, but I do care more than you know. My little body can’t handle all of that. Like sometimes I don’t even know what to say to you. I was in shock. and I do care.”

Sean Preston responded, “No, you don’t. If you really cared, you wouldn’t take my phone away.” Britney replied, “ I was in shock in the store when I looked down and Jayden, how are you so cool about that? Your brother being with bare big feet size 13 now. Well, he’s my brother. And all the more. Exposed his feed. Your blood in an ice cream shop in Alaska weather. Don’t you think that’s a little odd? Yeah, I think your phone should be gone for a very long time.” The video ends with Sean Preston sarcastically responding, “Yeah, for not wearing shoes.”

In the third video, which was a continuation of the second video, Sean Preston continues to argue with Britney over her taking his son for not wearing shoes. “Yeah, yeah, my phone’s just gonna be taken away forever. Because you know what, Jayden? Mom decides to take it away for me not wearing shoes. That’s hilarious,” Sean Preston said.

Jayden James then tells Britney that he has something to say but Britney keeps interrupting him. “Well, apparently I wanted to do that in the first place, but you keep interrupting every sentence I say,” he said. “But what it seems like in my mind, I think you just care about yourself because you won’t let us speak one word and you won’t let us go where we want to go.”

Britney responds, “So say what you want to say. I want to hear what you want to say. I’m listening.” Jayden James replies, “Well, I forget because you interrupt me and then I forget what I want to say.”

Britney then asks her youngest son, “Do you want to skate?” Jayden James responds, “No, because I don’t know how and I didn’t want to go to that place and we agreed to it.” Britney then explains to Jayden James that ice skating is easier than he thinks. “Ice skating, baby, is easier than roller skating. Roller skating is actually harder because the grips on the ground are raw, like rock. It’s smooth on ice. Ice is smooth, like your skateboard,” she said.

A source told Page Six after K-Fed’s videos that Britney was simply being a parent to Jayden James and Sean Preston in the videos and slammed her ex-husband for “weaponizing” their children. “This is terrible, Kevin is disgusting. He is weaponizing the kids by releasing the videos,” the insider said. “But in these clips, Britney is just being a mom.”

K-Fed ‘s videos came a day after Britney shared an Instagram post on August 10, 2022, slamming K-Fed for making their co-parenting struggles public. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home.”

Britney, who said that she’s “always looked forward” to spending time with her sons, called their recent behavior “hateful.” “I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL,” she wrote. “They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!! The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room … I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me !!! But I never said that because I have to be kind !!!”

Britney, who said the “teenage age is weird,” confirmed that her sons have been seeing her less but that she’s always tried to keep her happy when they’re together. “We would always do prayer time, not really prayer time, that sounds silly but it’s called ‘devotion’ … where you read two or three pages in a prayer book and talk about it,” she wrote. “I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!! This summer, they told me ‘we may come here less’ and I was like that’s fine.”

She also revealed that she called K-Fed to discuss the situation. “I told him that it seems like the boys are wanting to stop coming here as much, which I get because they have their own thing going on but I feel like they are being pretty harsh,” she said. “His words were ‘I would never let them make that decision on their own … I would never do that to you’ !!! Well, after that I haven’t seen them since !!!”

After K-Fed’s videos, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, also accused him of “violating” his ex-wife’s privacy. “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world,” Rosengart said in a statement to Page Six. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.” He continued, “Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

Rosengart also accused K-Fed of creating “various legal issues for himself” by sharing the videos. “In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things,” he said. Rosengart also confirmed that he’s working with Instagram to “ensure” that K-Fed “adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him.” He continued, “In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one.”

Britney and K-Fed’s recent drama started on August 6, 2022, when the DJ claimed in an interview with The Daily Mai l that their sons hadn’t seen their mother in “months” because of her recent nude Instagram photos.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.’ He adds: ‘I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school,” K-Fed told The Daily Mail . He added, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

K-Fed—who believes that Britney’s 13-year conservatorship , which ended in November 2021, “saved” her—also claimed that his ex-wife’s court case had a negative effect on their children. “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,” he said. ‘It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

After K-Fed’s comments, Britney took to her Instagram Story where she called her ex-husband’s claims “hurtful” and denied that her Instagram had any effect on her relationship with her sons. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … as we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she wrote. “It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them every thing … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”

Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, whom she married in June 2022, also slammed K-Fed in an Instagram Story where he denied there was any “validity” to Britney’s ex-husband’s claims. “To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich is quite modest these days,” Sam wrote. “All other posts were implied nudity wich can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap. There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly.”

He continued, “The boys are very smart and will be 18soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part as having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin’s gravy train will end soon wich probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing to vilify my wife.”

Sam also slammed K-Fed’s relationship with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, who served as her conservator for many years before her conservatorship ended in November 2021. “His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well,” Sam wrote. “Things that are no considered Normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter again except to say I have a job.”

