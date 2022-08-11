Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
New FSMS Teachers: David Heidrick, Janet Fairbanks, Samantha Short
This is part of a series featuring the 26 new educators in USD 234. School starts on August 18. David Heidrik is a new seventh- grade Special Education teacher at Fort Scott Middle School. This is his 11th year as an educator, all of those in special education. “I spent...
Joplin Community rallies to support local restaurant
JOPLIN, Mo- The Joplin Community comes together to support a local restaurant that was on the brink of closing its doors. Fu Noodle House posted on their Facebook page that they would have to close down soon if business did not pick up– and the response is one that they were not expecting.
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Commission Minutes of July 18
The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with two Commissioners (Clifton. Beth and Jim Harris) and the County Clerk present. Patty LaRoche, Jason Silvers, Anne Dare, Bob Reed, Kevin Davidson, Matt Quick, Clint. Walker, Nelson Blythe, Donald Coffman, Rachel and Clint Walker were present for. some or all of...
fortscott.biz
FS City Commission Minutes of August 4
The regular meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held August 4th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. ROLL CALL:. Commissioners J. Jones, T. Van Hoecke, S. Walker, and M. Wells were present with Mayor...
Shoal Creek Water Festival kicks of at Wildcat Glades in Joplin
The Shoal Creek Water Festival today kicked off creekside at Wildcat Glades in Joplin Missouri.
Girl left in hot car dies in southwest Missouri
Authorities confirm that a young girl found inside a car on Friday in Carthage, Missouri, has died.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
Carthage child found unresponsive in hot vehicle has died
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday about 1:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the child died in a Springfield hospital over the weekend.
fortscott.biz
New Exterior Building Cleaning Service Is Offered
Local resident Jake Province, started Influx Services, a building exterior cleaning service in late May of this year. “We provide house washing, pressure washing, exterior cleaning, and restoration services,” Province said. “We provide … driveway and concrete cleaning, deck and fence cleaning, and restoration services such as oil and rust stain removal.”
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
Highway 96 crash injures one
A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
wichitabyeb.com
My first time trying Chicken Mary’s
My favorite charity in Kansas, the Galesburg Relief Fund, had a charity event in Erie, KS. As part of the evening festivities, they had Chicken Mary’s cater the dinner. When it comes to fried chicken in southeast Kansas, they are one of the institutions that get lots of love. I’ve never tried them until this event, and now know why.
KYTV
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
WIBW
Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon. Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken...
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
kggfradio.com
Warrant Results In Meth Bust In Chanute
The Chanute Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 block of S. Highland Ave. After an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old Samuel Harley of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and charges to be...
