ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Comments / 0

Related
fortscott.biz

Bourbon County Commission Minutes of July 18

The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with two Commissioners (Clifton. Beth and Jim Harris) and the County Clerk present. Patty LaRoche, Jason Silvers, Anne Dare, Bob Reed, Kevin Davidson, Matt Quick, Clint. Walker, Nelson Blythe, Donald Coffman, Rachel and Clint Walker were present for. some or all of...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

FS City Commission Minutes of August 4

The regular meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held August 4th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. ROLL CALL:. Commissioners J. Jones, T. Van Hoecke, S. Walker, and M. Wells were present with Mayor...
FORT SCOTT, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut, KS
City
De Soto, KS
Fort Scott, KS
Education
City
Winfield, KS
City
Olathe, KS
City
Fort Scott, KS
Local
Kansas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winfield Scott
fortscott.biz

New Exterior Building Cleaning Service Is Offered

Local resident Jake Province, started Influx Services, a building exterior cleaning service in late May of this year. “We provide house washing, pressure washing, exterior cleaning, and restoration services,” Province said. “We provide … driveway and concrete cleaning, deck and fence cleaning, and restoration services such as oil and rust stain removal.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Talk ZR

Highway 96 crash injures one

A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
PURCELL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Girard High School
wichitabyeb.com

My first time trying Chicken Mary’s

My favorite charity in Kansas, the Galesburg Relief Fund, had a charity event in Erie, KS. As part of the evening festivities, they had Chicken Mary’s cater the dinner. When it comes to fried chicken in southeast Kansas, they are one of the institutions that get lots of love. I’ve never tried them until this event, and now know why.
ERIE, KS
WIBW

Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon. Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken...
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word

BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Sydney
kggfradio.com

Warrant Results In Meth Bust In Chanute

The Chanute Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 block of S. Highland Ave. After an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old Samuel Harley of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and charges to be...
CHANUTE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy