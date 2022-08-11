ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

rrobserver.com

Man booked for shooting at RRPD officers at Walmart

One man was book on two charges of Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer, Aggravated Fleeing Law Enforcement, Attempt to commit a felony (receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle), resisting evading, and other minor charges in the shooting Saturday at the Walmart store at 901 Unser Blvd. according to Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, spokesperson for the Rio Rancho Police Department.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Stolen Corrales Fire Department truck recovered

CORRALES, N.M. — Rio Rancho Police say a fire truck that was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department has been located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas burglary suspect previously charged with arson

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man accused of breaking into a home while trying to buy meth has been in trouble with the law before. Jonathan Barnard, 23, told deputies he and another man were in the area looking to buy meth and decided to check homes to see if they were locked. Their […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

UPDATE: Three in custody for Walmart shooting, one suspect wounded

The suspect vehicle in the shooting at Walmart on Unser Blvd. has been located, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. The Rio Rancho Police Department has three individuals in custody pending further investigation. “One individual was found with a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at Walmart...
krwg.org

Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him. Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Few Answers in Fatal Shooting

The early morning discovery of a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Santa Fe’s Ragle Park on Wednesday has left area residents rattled. “We just can’t understand what in the world happened,” Percilla Lopez tells SFR in the park on Thursday. “It’s really just shocking, especially here.”
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Police make arrest in road rage crash that killed two teenagers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested one person involved in a road rage incident that led to the death of two teenagers in late June. Police said they arrested and charged 27-year-old Roger Wilson, who is suspected of causing a crash while in a road rage incident. Police said...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Click for video: Police release video of arrest of man suspected of killing Muslim men

Albuquerque police have released two short video clips of the arrest of a man suspected of killing four Muslim men over the past nine months. Muhammad Atif Syed, 51, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26 and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1. Investigators say he is also the primary suspect in the Nov. 7 death of 62-year-old Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi and the Aug. 5 death of Naeem Hussain, 25.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man charged with murder of two teens faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two open counts of first-degree murder made his first appearance in court Saturday morning. Roger Wilson is accused of killing two teenagers back in June during an alleged road rage incident. Police were able to use surveillance video and Facebook messages to connect Wilson to the crash. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Suspect vehicle found, one suspect detained after officer-involved shooting Thursday

Police were searching for a maroon early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe that fled after the shooting, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department Facebook post. Officers initially pulled the vehicle over on suspicion of being stolen at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the post states, and the shooting happened when police tried to take the driver and any passengers into custody.
RIO RANCHO, NM

