Albuquerque police have released two short video clips of the arrest of a man suspected of killing four Muslim men over the past nine months. Muhammad Atif Syed, 51, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26 and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1. Investigators say he is also the primary suspect in the Nov. 7 death of 62-year-old Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi and the Aug. 5 death of Naeem Hussain, 25.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO