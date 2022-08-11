Read full article on original website
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Man booked for shooting at RRPD officers at Walmart
One man was book on two charges of Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer, Aggravated Fleeing Law Enforcement, Attempt to commit a felony (receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle), resisting evading, and other minor charges in the shooting Saturday at the Walmart store at 901 Unser Blvd. according to Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, spokesperson for the Rio Rancho Police Department.
KOAT 7
Stolen Corrales Fire Department truck recovered
CORRALES, N.M. — Rio Rancho Police say a fire truck that was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department has been located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a […]
Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a man accused of pulling a gun and threatening to shoot a Burger King employee. Officials say the man was upset about not receiving his entire order. According to a release from Crime Stoppers, on July 31, a man and an employee at the Burger King on […]
NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
RRPD: 3 suspects in custody in Walmart officer-involved shooting
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police have three suspects in custody in relation to an officer-involved shooting at the Walmart at 901 Unser Blvd SE. According to an RRPD post on Facebook at 12:15 p.m., one suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at an area hospital. RRPD […]
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department Has Provided an Update on the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation
October 21, 2021 was a fateful day: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer from Ukraine who had worked on more than 30 films, short films, and TV miniseries—was shot and killed.
Los Lunas burglary suspect previously charged with arson
BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man accused of breaking into a home while trying to buy meth has been in trouble with the law before. Jonathan Barnard, 23, told deputies he and another man were in the area looking to buy meth and decided to check homes to see if they were locked. Their […]
3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Three in custody for Walmart shooting, one suspect wounded
The suspect vehicle in the shooting at Walmart on Unser Blvd. has been located, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. The Rio Rancho Police Department has three individuals in custody pending further investigation. “One individual was found with a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at Walmart...
Man accused of driving high and killing two people released pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Omar Martinez, the man accused of killing two people while driving high on fentanyl, will not be held behind bars until trial. In July 2021, Martinez is accused of flying through a red light at Louisiana and Lomas and t-boning Robert and Bonnie Hartwig. The Hartwigs were killed but Martinez was conscious […]
krwg.org
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him. Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating...
Santa Fe Reporter
Few Answers in Fatal Shooting
The early morning discovery of a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Santa Fe’s Ragle Park on Wednesday has left area residents rattled. “We just can’t understand what in the world happened,” Percilla Lopez tells SFR in the park on Thursday. “It’s really just shocking, especially here.”
KOAT 7
Police make arrest in road rage crash that killed two teenagers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested one person involved in a road rage incident that led to the death of two teenagers in late June. Police said they arrested and charged 27-year-old Roger Wilson, who is suspected of causing a crash while in a road rage incident. Police said...
Suspect arrested in fatal road rage crash that killed two teenagers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls in Albuquerque. Police say 27-year-old Roger Wilson rammed another car along Central near Tingley back in June. Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson, both 14, died on scene. The driver and another male were taken to the hospital. […]
rrobserver.com
Click for video: Police release video of arrest of man suspected of killing Muslim men
Albuquerque police have released two short video clips of the arrest of a man suspected of killing four Muslim men over the past nine months. Muhammad Atif Syed, 51, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26 and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1. Investigators say he is also the primary suspect in the Nov. 7 death of 62-year-old Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi and the Aug. 5 death of Naeem Hussain, 25.
VIDEO: Vehicle barrels into Albuquerque home, suspects take off
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A peaceful Albuquerque neighborhood is on edge after a vehicle barreled into a home and the suspects took off. The whole thing was caught on camera. In the video, the vehicle is seen speeding down Port Road NW near Central and Unser. The vehicle plows into the yard, hitting the home. From […]
Man accused of stabbing another man near La Luz trail appears in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of stabbing another to death near a popular hiking trail faced a judge on Monday. Last month, deputies say a group of people was drinking near the La Luz trailhead when Marty Platero and Ryan Spencer started fighting. They say Platero then stabbed Spencer to death. In court on Monday, […]
Man charged with murder of two teens faces judge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two open counts of first-degree murder made his first appearance in court Saturday morning. Roger Wilson is accused of killing two teenagers back in June during an alleged road rage incident. Police were able to use surveillance video and Facebook messages to connect Wilson to the crash. […]
rrobserver.com
Suspect vehicle found, one suspect detained after officer-involved shooting Thursday
Police were searching for a maroon early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe that fled after the shooting, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department Facebook post. Officers initially pulled the vehicle over on suspicion of being stolen at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the post states, and the shooting happened when police tried to take the driver and any passengers into custody.
