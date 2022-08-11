Read full article on original website
Related
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ahead Of Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa Recalls His Honest Reaction When Zack Snyder Offered Him The Role Of The DC Hero
Jason Momoa reflects on nabbing the role of Aquaman back in 2014 ahead of its upcoming sequel.
What we know so far about season 4 of 'The Boys'
The eight-episode third season of Prime Video's hit series recently concluded, but there's more to look forward to when the show returns for more.
EW.com
Better Call Saul finale review: The greatest showman comes clean in a moving, frustrating final hour
Was Better Call Saul always about TV? The AMC drama begins with its main character watching his own reruns. Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk), a gray man in a gray world, puts some tapes in the VCR and sees himself the way he dreams himself: Saul Goodman, attorney, American, a star.
8 Marvel stars who took props from the sets of their blockbuster films
MCU actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Holland have all admitted to taking items from the sets of their superhero movies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
wegotthiscovered.com
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
The Rock Asked For Black Adam to Be Removed From ‘Shazam’
Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the character of Black Adam for a very long time. There are articles in the ScreenCrush archive going back to 2014, where The Rock was “confirmed” to appear in the first Shazam. But by 2017, it was decided to give the character his own movie, instead of including him as the antagonist in Shazam!
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
The Hunger Games prequel drops first look at Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray and Tom Blyth's Snow
West Side Story star Rachel Zegler and Billy the Kid actor Tom Blyth debut as Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel film to the blockbuster franchise. Vanity Fair was the first to premiere the imagery, which shows the...
EW.com
Tom Holland is taking a hiatus from 'overstimulating,' 'overwhelming' social media
Tom Holland shared a vulnerable moment with his fans as the Spider-Man actor announced a prolonged break from social media. The 26-year-old said in a video, posted to Instagram Sunday, that his own mental health has been suffering as a result of platforms like Instagram and Twitter. "I've been trying...
‘Predator’ 35 Years Later: Producer John Davis Recalls How Cigars, Smoked Salmon Toast and Mayhem Created a Mega Action Franchise
In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door. “The Thomas brothers snuck the script onto the Fox lot and under somebody’s door,” says John Davis, who has produced all seven “Predator” movies. “We got there on Monday, and there was this script. I...
EW.com
Florence Pugh confirms split with Zach Braff, slams invasive coverage of their romance: 'It's incredibly wrong'
Pugh, Pugh! Actress Florence Pugh has taken shots at invasive paparazzi tactics — particularly as they pertain to coverage of her love life. The upcoming Don't Worry Darling star revealed the end of her relationship to Scrubs actor Zach Braff in a new interview, in which she also criticized the cruel approach certain photographers took while documenting their romance.
EW.com
Westworld creators have 'one more story to tell' before the series ends
Warning: Spoilers from the Westworld season 4 finale are discussed in this article. With everything going on at Warner Bros. Discovery, a merger between two companies that has resulted in the cancellations of multiple shows and movies, it's still unknown whether or not we're getting a fifth season of Westworld. But, according to Lisa Joy, the season 4 finale, which aired on HBO Sunday, is not the definitive ending she and co-creator Jonathan Nolan have in mind.
EW.com
Meet the parents: See the first photo of the Addams family from Tim Burton's Wednesday
Cara mia, mi amor! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán transform into Morticia and Gomez Addams in a first look at the gruesome brood of Netflix's upcoming series, Wednesday. Jenna Ortega will portray the eponymous Wednesday, while Isaac Ordonez will portray her brother Pugsley. Vanity Fair shared an exclusive first...
EW.com
EW's Game of Thrones podcast returns to tackle House of the Dragon
Game of Thrones is back! And so is Entertainment Weekly's Game of Thrones podcast. With the premiere of HBO's House of the Dragon, the Targaryen prequel drama coming forth this Sunday, EW resurrects Game of Thrones Weekly, now titled West of Westeros. The podcast will delve into all things Game of Thrones, including the many spin-offs that are in development, but especially the franchise's first successor series.
thedigitalfix.com
Unused Darth Maul design gave George Lucas nightmares
The reputation of the Star Wars prequels has improved over the last few years as the kids who grew up watching these science fiction movies have grown up. While we can debate until we’re blue in the face about the quality of these particular Star Wars movies, we can all agree the prequels gave us one of the coolest-looking Star Wars characters ever.
Comments / 0