Chicago, IL

Lake Central teachers to spend less time at Campagna Academy

The Lake Central School Corporation is reducing its presence at a residential facility, amid declining enrollment. The school district provides educational services for children at Campagna Academy in Schererville. Lake Central's director of student services, Becky Gromala, says, at one time, that involved more than 100 students, but now, that's...
SCHERERVILLE, IN

