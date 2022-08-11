ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Jim Harrison, CEO of Orlando’s LYNX bus system, dies

Harrison has been a fixture in Central Florida transportation planning for decades. James E. “Jim” Harrison, chief executive officer of metro-Orlando’s LYNX bus system, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority said. Harrison, 63, had been a longtime figure in Central Florida transportation planning...
