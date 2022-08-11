Read full article on original website
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
Cameron House: Men tried to smash window to escape fire
Two men who died in the Cameron House fire tried to smash a window to escape the flames, an inquiry has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London were guests at the Loch Lomond hotel during the blaze on 18 December 2017. A fatal accident...
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
Leeds hit-and-run: Appeal after boy, 12, injured.
A 12-year-old boy has been injured in a hit-and-run crash in Leeds. The youngster was struck by a blue Honda Civic in Woodhouse Street at about 21:05 BST on Saturday. He was taken to hospital with injuries to his head, chest and legs and has since been discharged. West Yorkshire...
Woman, 80, dies after being hit by runaway car
An 80-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a runaway car which had rolled down a hill in North Lanarkshire. Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 20:30 on Saturday on Willow Drive in Airdrie. The woman, who has not been named, was struck by an unoccupied...
House and vehicles damaged in Mansfield grassland fire
A house and a number of vehicles have been damaged during a large fire in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to a report of a grassland fire on Breckbank, Mansfield, at about 14:55 BST on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries but several houses in nearby Maunleigh were evacuated...
Learner driver died in car-rolling accident in Weston-super-Mare
A 17-year-old girl died in a "tragic" accident when the car she was waiting in rolled downhill and flipped over. Aaliyah Sedley-Jones, known as Lily, died in the crash in Spring Hill, Weston-super-Mare on 5 January. An inquest was told she was waiting in her father's car when the engine...
Thornton Heath: Fatal gas explosion residents to return home
Hundreds of residents evacuated after a fatal gas explosion in south London have been allowed to return home. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes while the leak was fixed after last...
Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC
A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
Fatal A19 crash 'destroyed so many lives'
The partner of a man killed in a 120mph (190km/h) crash has issued a warning over the dangers of drink and drug-driving. Back-seat passenger Richard Jordan died when a Mercedes driven by his work-mate Mark Thompson crashed on the A19 near Houghton-le-Spring on Wearside. Carol King said the incident "destroyed...
Louth crash: Family pay tribute to woman, 19, killed on A631
The family of a woman killed in a car crash near Louth have said she was a "beautiful girl with a beautiful mind". Grace Wheatley, 19, from Cleethorpes, died when the grey Toyota Aygo she was a passenger in collided with a silver Mazda on the A631 near South Elkington on 9 August.
Man suffers life-changing injuries in attack outside pub
A man has suffered life-changing injuries after violence broke out outside a pub in Leicestershire. Police said the disorder outside the Bull's Head Pub in Lutterworth Road, Blaby, involved "a number of people" and was reported in the early hours of Sunday. The 34-year-old victim sustained serious facial and head...
Flooding: Totton homes flooded and roads blocked after downpour
Homes have flooded, roads are blocked and bus services delayed in a town hit by flash flooding. The heavy downpour, which hit Totton, Hampshire, at about 12:00 BST, blocked Ringwood Road and Commercial Road, causing traffic disruption. The water has cleared but residents have reported flooded properties and "sewage running...
Liverpool dog attack: Second arrest after boy, 4, seriously hurt
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a "horrendous" dog attack which left a four-year-old boy with serious, life-changing injuries. The boy was injured in the face and head by a Bull Mastiff type dog during a visit to a friend's house in Liverpool on Saturday. He remains...
