‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady taking leave of absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 'deal with personal things'
Tom Brady is taking some time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to "deal with personal things," according to the team's head coach Todd Bowles.
J.J. Watt feels like 'a wimp' after bathroom drama at home
J.J. Watt had an unwanted guest in his bathroom Saturday morning. The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman is ready to handle anything and everything on the field. What he wasn’t about to handle, touch or get near was the “baby rattlesnake” curled up in the corner of one of the bathrooms at his home.
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
6 Cowboys who could be shocking cuts before the 2022 regular season
The Dallas Cowboys may not be as deep as they have been in years past, but that doesn’t mean they will have an easier time when it comes to putting together their 53-man roster. There are still decisions to make for Stephen Jones, Will McClay and head coach Mike McCarthy that include talent, but go beyond who the best player is right now (or in three weeks).
Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks
On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball
In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown’s 6-word message to Jerry Jones amid Cowboys’ WR injuries
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not in good shape right now. James Washington is out with a foot injury, while Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL. Could Antonio Brown be a worthy free agent acquisition? He certainly seems to think so.
Bill Belichick Reportedly Irked By Blitz-Happy Giants Defense
Belichick reportedly wasn't happy that the Giants ran more blitzes than usual for a preseason game.
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh
Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season
Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jared Goff draws huge respect from Lions O-line with demand to Dan Campbell
Jared Goff showed out in the Detroit Lions’ preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. As it turns out, however, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback wasn’t even supposed to play in the first place. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already determined that he would have his...
