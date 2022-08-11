Annabelle, other 'haunted' items of Ed and Lorraine Warren at center of viral TikTok: 'Where are you taking them'

Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
NewsTimes
15 Halloween attractions in CT that have announced opening dates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the clock ticks closer to Halloween, ghouls and zombies around Connecticut (or at least people who dress up as them) are already starting to rise up from their summer graves in order to drag Nutmeggers through some frightful seasonal attractions.
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
theorangetimes.com
Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square
Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
NewsTimes
Le Petit Café's closing in Branford was not a 'lighthearted' decision, owner says
Le Petit Café has been a fixture for fine French cuisine in Branford for a quarter of a century, earning rave reviews and honors from local and national press and even becoming a regular destination for celebrity chef Jacques Pépin. But after 25 years on the Branford Green, the celebrated restaurant has closed.
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
NewsTimes
Benny Goodman's former Stamford home on the market for $1.3M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Originally built in 1832, the home on 1287 Rock Rimmon Road in Stamford has all the hallmarks of a traditional New England Colonial with its wood shingle siding, rectangular shape and shuttered windows. But the Stamford property has been home to more than just typical New England architecture.
It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury
The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D
MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Country fans rush to Hartford for sold-out Morgan Wallen concert
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the sun set over Hartford, thousands of country fans made their way down Savitt Way to see Morgan Wallen at the Xfinity Theatre on Friday night. “I just love him. — she only talks about him. She loves Morgan Wallace,” said one fan.
NewsTimes
Bridgewater Country Fair returns after 2-year hiatus, and volunteers say it’ll be ‘bigger and better’
BRIDGEWATER - A motorcycle show, racing pig contests, and Fireman’s Parade are just some of the attractions at this year’s Bridgewater Country Fair. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the fair, sponsored by the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, will be returning for its 69th year from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
Martha Stewart's New Restaurant Named After Bedford Set To Open
Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart is set to throw open the doors on her first restaurant that reflects her culinary inspirations and style. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, named after the town in which her Northern Westchester estate is located (in the hamlet of Katonah), is nestled inside Paris Las Vegas and is set to open on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
Connecticut health officials sound the alarm on polio following case in NYC
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — First it was measles, then came COVID, then monkeypox, now - polio. The infectious disease that was largely eradicated for decades has now surfaced again in New York City. Health officials are sounding the alarm after a person tested positive for polio. They say it may be just the tip of the iceberg.
First responders rescue girl in unicorn raft who was swept out in Long Island Sound
A girl was rescued after her inflatable unicorn raft was swept out into the Long Island Sound in Fairfield, police say.
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
Victim in Enfield homicide was ‘a good person’
ENFIELD — Before dinner was served at Enfield Loaves & Fishes on Wednesday evening, people who have been seeing Christopher Kennedy at the soup kitchen for the past few years held a moment of silence and said a prayer for him. Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless person, was found dead...
liveforlivemusic.com
Gov’t Mule Welcomes Oteil & Friends, Dirty Dozen Brass Band At Westville Music Bowl [Videos]
Gov’t Mule on Saturday served as hosts of an all-day musical event at Westville Music Bowl featuring sets by Oteil & Friends, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Pressing Strings. The headlining performance from the blues jam-rock ensemble witnessed guest appearances by Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, the Dirty Dozen horns, and more.
'He was full of life' | Family and friends honor Hamden High graduate killed in crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Family members and friends gathered together for a candlelight vigil in honor of 18-year-old Elias Hnini. The recent Hamden High School graduate died after a car crash a couple of weeks ago on Orchard Street in New Haven. He was taken to the hospital but...
westportlocal.com
“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”
One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
