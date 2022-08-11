Annabelle, other 'haunted' items of Ed and Lorraine Warren at center of viral TikTok: 'Where are you taking them'

MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.

