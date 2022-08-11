Read full article on original website
State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east of Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
Eyewitness News
Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
NBC Connecticut
Shots Reportedly Fired During Disturbance in Killingworth: CSP
Shots were reportedly fired during a disturbance in Killingworth on Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were called to Little City Road shortly before 5 p.m. after getting a report of a disturbance. Authorities have not released details about the incident. According to state police, there were reports...
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
Waterbury social club owner shot, killed; suspect arrested
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are investigating after the owner of Salsa Tropical Social club was shot and killed Saturday night in the parking lot. At approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to 406 Watertown Ave., Salsa Tropical Social Club, on a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a crime scene outside in […]
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead in Cheshire Crash
One person has died after a crash in Cheshire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, they said the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had died from...
East Hartford Man Sentenced For Operating Manchester Drug Mill
A Connecticut man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after he admitted to running a drug mill out of his apartment. Hartford County resident Luis Ciuro, age 37, of East Hartford, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars Wednesday, Aug. 10, in federal court in Bridgeport. It...
Glastonbury Police Department promotes 9 officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The officers were promoted today becoming sergeants, lieutenants and agents. The moves will help rebuild the police department’s command staff which has been affected by a wave of retirements. Meriden teen accidentally shot by father: police Glastonbury has been doing well with our recruitment, but there is a decline in people […]
nypressnews.com
Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops
A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden
A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
Family of Hartford's 25th homicide victim says violence is getting worse: EXCLUSIVE
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of Hartford’s most recent homicide victim is speaking out about his life and his death. Hartford has logged over two dozen homicides so far this year, but there have been more than 90 shooting incidents in the city. Simon Griffin, 33, was killed...
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for woman killed in Hartford last week
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family seeking answers tonight after their loved one, 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was killed in Hartford last week. Adelaida Latorres-Toro was the youngest in her family and known as the family princess and favorite aunt. Her life was cut short Saturday after she was...
New Britain Herald
Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence
PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
Police chase after Hartford shooting eventually ends in Manchester crash
MANCHESTER — A police chase that began in Hartford and traveled first to Farmington, then back east along Interstate-84, ended in the Hartford Road area, where five suspects who attempted to flee on foot were taken into custody. According to Hartford police, the pursuit began after detectives driving an...
Human remains found in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police found a human skull and bones on Judd Street on Friday. The incident is being investigated by Waterbury Police Department detectives, and there is no further information available at this time. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates as they become available
NBC Connecticut
Conn. State Police Car Involved in Crash on I-691 West in Southington
A Connecticut State Police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 691 west in Southington on Saturday night. Authorities said the crash happened between a state police patrol vehicle being driven by an on-duty trooper and a passenger vehicle on I-691 west near exit 4 around 9:20 p.m. Emergency...
Eyewitness News
Plainfield man arrested on drug charges
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Plainfield man was arrested on drug charges Saturday night. An officer saw two narcotics users in Lions Park near the Plainfield Town Hall, police said. The officer believed there was illegal drug activity happening in the park. Authorities said the officer approached one of...
WTNH.com
Man stabbed in neck, arm on Barbour Street in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Hartford that left one man injured on the neck and arm on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of 139 Barbour St. around 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found a man walking south on Barbour Street, bleeding from his neck. Police said medical assistance was immediately provided to the man, who was suffering from two non-life threatening injuries to his neck and arm.
