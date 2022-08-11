Missing Harmony Montgomery was murdered in 2019, police believe

MANCHESTER, NH (WFLA) — Police in New Hampshire announced Thursday that they believe Harmony Montgomery, a young girl who disappeared more than two years ago, was murdered in 2019.

Montgomery would have been 8 as of Thursday. Her disappearance made national headlines in January after she was reported missing by her mother, despite not being seen in more than two years.

New Hampshire police and local officials gave an update Thursday afternoon on the search for Montgomery, and confirmed the case is now a homicide investigation.

“We believe Harmony was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019,” Attorney General John Formella said. “We have biological evidence that has led us to that conclusion.”

Montgomery’s remains have not yet been found. Police are asking anyone with information to step forward. A 24-hour tip line has been set up at (603) 203-6060.

Harmony Montgomery (Credit: Manchester Police)

“The time is now. Time to step up and do the right thing and call the tip line,” Manchester Police Chief Allan Aldenberg said. “Harmony is a sweet and innocent child who deserves to be brought home to her family and friends.”

Montgomery was last seen in October 2019 while in the custody of her father, Adam Montgomery. Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother, lost custody of her daughter in 2018 while struggling with substance abuse issues.

In December 2021, Manchester Police announced they had received a report of Harmony’s disappearance, spurring a multi-state missing person investigation. Less than a week later, police arrested Adam Montgomery on charges related to failing to have Harmony in his custody. He would later face additional charges while in police custody, including assault and gun charges.



Adam and Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s father and stepmother

Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla, was arrested in January for allegedly using food stamps meant for Harmony, despite the girl no longer living with them. She pleaded not guilty.

The child’s great-uncle, Kevin Montgomery, told News Nation he was worried about the child’s safety, and had warned family services the child was in danger. Montgomery, who lives in Pasco County, Florida, said he called them once when the child had a black eye and again before she was last seen in 2019.

