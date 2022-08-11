ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ST FRANCISVILLE BRIDGE CLOSURE

St Francisville Mayor Danny Lynn has informed WAKO News that the St Francisville toll bridge will be closed for repair and maintenence work next week. The bridge will be shut down to vehicular traffic Tuesday August 16th from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. CDT. Those who travel should be aware and make use of alternate routes.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, IL
RDA approves transit development district boundaries

A tool to help communities capitalize on Northwest Indiana's commuter rail projects has taken another step forward. The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority on Thursday approved the boundaries for seven transit development districts (TDDs) along the South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor. They're kind of like TIF districts, but...
DYER, IN
Coolest AE Projects: Dupont Sports Medicine Complex

Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?

How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
INDIANA STATE
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End

Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
MUNCIE, IN
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall

INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana? What is La Niña? La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface […]
INDIANA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks

Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
INDIANA STATE
25 new conservation officers graduate training

Local Sources- The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

