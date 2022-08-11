Read full article on original website
wakoradio.com
ST FRANCISVILLE BRIDGE CLOSURE
St Francisville Mayor Danny Lynn has informed WAKO News that the St Francisville toll bridge will be closed for repair and maintenence work next week. The bridge will be shut down to vehicular traffic Tuesday August 16th from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. CDT. Those who travel should be aware and make use of alternate routes.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
RDA approves transit development district boundaries
A tool to help communities capitalize on Northwest Indiana's commuter rail projects has taken another step forward. The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority on Thursday approved the boundaries for seven transit development districts (TDDs) along the South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor. They're kind of like TIF districts, but...
buildingindiana.com
Coolest AE Projects: Dupont Sports Medicine Complex
Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End
Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall
INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana? What is La Niña? La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface […]
wish989.com
JCSO to Close Cause of Indy Woman’s Death as Undetermined
MT. VERNON – The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of...
Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks
Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
witzamfm.com
25 new conservation officers graduate training
Local Sources- The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair: Dr. Vegetable deep fries healthy foods, Dairy Cow Competitions, Indiana Beef Tent
It was an exciting Friday at the Indiana State Fair today as “Life.Style.Live!” host Randy Ollis and specialty content creator Kayla Sullivan met a few 4-H Dairy Cattle competitors, got a taste of food from the Indiana Beef Tent and learned how Dr. Vegetable makes vegetables delicious through deep-frying.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief
Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week. The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon. Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered...
