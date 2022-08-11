ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 8.16.22: Home stretch — sour fruit — ‘raid’ fallout — parting shot

With one week to go until Florida’s statewide Primary, most members of Florida’s congressional delegation were more visible in the Sunshine State than in Washington. In part, it’s because, during a redistricting year, every incumbent seeking re-election in Florida faces opposition in either the Primary or the General — and, in many cases, both.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Wauchula, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

North Florida Justice PAC drops $25K on Jason Holloway ahead of Primary

Former Rep. Kim Berfield has trailed Holloway's fundraising numbers throughout the race. The North Florida Citizens for Justice PAC, is sending a $25,000 boost to House District 58 candidate Jason Holloway. The PAC donated the funds to Holloway’s affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022. That funding comes at a...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis endorses Joel Rudman for HD 3

Rudman also has the backing of former U.S. Rep Jeff Miller and outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is throwing his support behind Dr. Joel Rudman in the House District 3 race a week out from the Primary Election. “I have always appreciated members of the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Albritton
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Jolien Caraballo elected President of FLC

'I am incredibly humbled to have your support and serve as your next President for the upcoming year.'. The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including the election of Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next President. Caraballo was elected by FLC...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises another $1M in first 11 days of August

Democrat Charlie Crist raised another $1 million for his campaign for Governor in the first 11 days of August. That’s on the heels of raising $2.3 million in July and fuels his momentum heading toward the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary contest. “I could not be more grateful for the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Business Industry#Linus Business#Floridian Partners#Medicaid
floridapolitics.com

Millions of dollars worth of attack ads pouring into Florida congressional races

American Liberty Action has spent $800K on ads attacking Anthony Sabatini in CD 7. Nearly $3 million worth of attack ads were ordered last week by outside groups for placement in Florida’s congressional contests, mainly going after Republican Anthony Sabatini in one district and rival Republicans Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett in another.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Police chiefs back Ashley Moody’s re-election as Florida Attorney General

'A dedicated public servant who cares about law enforcement officers and their families.'. The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election bid, the latest sign law enforcement wants the Plant City Republican elected for four more years as the state’s “top cop.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist taking campaign back to North Florida, ‘where it all began’

Crist conducted a campaign swing through South Florida over the weekend. North Florida, “where it all began” for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, is no longer prime Democratic territory, but Crist is making his last appeals there this week before the Primary. The events are the next stops Crist’s 10-day “Hope for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Harvard disavows survey released by CD 7 Republican Al Santos

'Harvard Business School was not involved (and asked them) to retract their statement.'. The Harvard Business School disavowed and asked for a retraction of a survey that Republican congressional candidate Al Santos released purportedly showing him leading in Florida’s 7th Congressional District Republican Primary. Santos’ campaign put out a...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy