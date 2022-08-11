Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Wyoming’s special archery hunting season opens soon; make sure to double-check regulations
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Archery hunting season opens soon, and as it gets closer, many people are turning again to hunter regulations in order to determine if they are ready to go for the season. Special archery season has different start dates depending on the animal. Please note that the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming craft beer makers stay positive amid brewing national CO2 shortage
CASPER, Wyo. — Trouble could be brewing for Wyoming’s ever-growing craft beer industry as a nationwide carbon dioxide (or CO2) shortage bubbles over. “We’re still pretty early in the conversation about how it’s affecting the Wyoming brewers,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild, “but it most certainly is affecting brewers around the region, and I expect it to be a problem for our brewers as well.”
oilcity.news
Wyoming Secretary of State hopefuls vary on compliance with desired office
The second most powerful state office oversees elections and business dealings, including the collection of license fees. Candidate Rep. Gray’s employer hasn’t paid those fees in almost two decades. Maggie Mullen, WyoFile. A WyoFile investigation of the three candidates vying to be Wyoming’s next secretary of state reveals...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon responds to moratorium on coal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has released a response to a judge’s decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. This ruling would require the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases.
Comments / 0