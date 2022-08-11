(Gridley, CA) – One man is in the hospital in critical condition and one man is in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Gridley. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office found a victim who had been shot around 2:01 a.m. while responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99. Detectives then determined that Francisco Magana, of Gridley was involved in the shooting and established that Magana resided in a camp off Highway 99 outside Gridley.

GRIDLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO