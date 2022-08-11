Read full article on original website
Related
kubaradio.com
Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO
(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
actionnewsnow.com
Fire near Lakehead in Shasta County burns 2 acres
LAKEHEAD, Calif. 8:37 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire that broke out early Tuesday in Shasta County. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire has burned two acres and crews have been able to lay a hose around the fire. Multiple resources are at the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
18 warrants leads to the discovery of 26,000 marijuana plants in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A marijuana eradication operation was recently completed by multiple agencies in Shasta County. Deputies said they located 26,413 marijuana plants, 3,042 pounds of processed marijuana and three guns after serving 18 warrants. According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, one person was arrested but was not...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Burglary suspects tracked down with stolen items in truck
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Two people were arrested for burglary after deputies said they caught the two with stolen items in their truck.. The break-in happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. Deputies said they found Marlena Benson and Robert Crews Jr. about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
actionnewsnow.com
Trash inside garbage truck catches fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Garbage inside a truck caught on fire in Chico on Tuesday morning, causing Nord Avenue to be closed. The Chico Fire Department said a Waste Management truck driver was collecting trash near the Nord Gardens apartment complex when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck.
Fox40
Logging truck travels off Highway 70, 2 injured
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Fire Department said two people were injured after a logging truck traveled over the edge of Highway 70 early Monday morning. Just before 4 a.m., the fire department said the Butte County Technical Rescue Team responded to the incident near the Pulga maintenance yard where the two individuals were located 150 feet below the road.
actionnewsnow.com
2 teens arrested for attempted murder in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Two teenage suspects were arrested in connection to a stabbing of a homeless woman in Red Bluff last week, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said they arrested 18-year-old Chuslum Buckskin and a 14-year-old, both of Red Bluff, for attempted murder. On Tuesday at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police Department responds to multiple DUI collisions over the weekend
REDDING, Calif. – Starting late Friday night, a series of collisions police said were caused by drivers who were under the influence (DUI) were investigated by officers. Incidents continued throughout the weekend. Friday night at 11:15 p.m. a two-vehicle collision in the 2500 block of Eureka Way resulted in...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
actionnewsnow.com
Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
actionnewsnow.com
Some Glenn County Cooling Zones are open Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Several cooling areas in Glenn County are open on Tuesday. The Cool Zones have air-conditioned space and will be open to the public. On Tuesday, the Bayliss Library, Hamilton City Fire Department, Orland Library, Willows Public Health and the Willow Library will be open. The following...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
actionnewsnow.com
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
actionnewsnow.com
Dumpster full of trash removed from Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding removed about six 30-yard dumpsters full of trash and debris from the Nur Pon Open Space Area, according to police. Officers said no citations or arrests were made. Over the past few weeks, the Redding Police Departments Critical Incident Response Team, Neighborhood Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex produces minimal activity overnight, spot fires contained
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has now burned 21,609 acres and is 19% contained, according to the Tuesday morning update by the U.S. Forest Service. The Campbell, Bremmer and Waterman fires have joined together. In total, they have burned 9,817 acres. Other major fires in the...
18-year-old killed, young passenger hurt in crash with semi-truck
An 18-year-old driver was killed and his young passenger was injured in a collision with a semi-truck in Marion County on Monday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
kubaradio.com
Gridley Shooting Results in One Injury, One Arrest
(Gridley, CA) – One man is in the hospital in critical condition and one man is in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Gridley. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office found a victim who had been shot around 2:01 a.m. while responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99. Detectives then determined that Francisco Magana, of Gridley was involved in the shooting and established that Magana resided in a camp off Highway 99 outside Gridley.
crimevoice.com
Trinity County man arrested on multiple arson-related charges
A Trinity County man was recently arrested on arson-related charges in connection to a recent series of structure fires. Shortly after 5 AM on August 11, deputies responded to reports of multiple structure fires at Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston. Fire personnel successfully extinguished the fires. Witnesses told deputies...
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
Comments / 0