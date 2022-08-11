Read full article on original website
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Did Oceanside’s City Treasurer Really Lose the City Millions of Dollars?
Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy was recently accused of a slew of things by Treasury Manager Steve Hodges, including costing the taxpayers millions of dollars on risky investments. The city has said they will not be investigating this specific allegation as Roy doesn’t have the unilateral ability to make investments.
kusi.com
San Diego County Supervisors OK `By-Name’ List for Homelessness Efforts
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – County supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to move ahead with plans for a “By-Name-List,” which would include the name, history, health and housing needs of people experiencing homelessness in the county — with their consent and updated in real-time. “The By-Name-List will transform...
kusi.com
County Supervisor Jim Desmond introduces ‘By-Name’ list for homelessness efforts
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will Tuesday consider a proposal to implement a “By-Name-List,” which would have the name, homeless history, health and housing needs of every person experiencing homelessness — with their consent and updated in real-time. “The By-Name-List...
kusi.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond leads effort to recruit more Sheriff’s Deputies
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is experience a shortage of deputies, and Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond is leading the effort to change that. Desmond recently sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors calling for incentives for those who apply to become...
kusi.com
City of San Diego considers demolishing the California Theatre building
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A major health hazard in Downtown San Diego is finally getting attention from San Diego City Hall. Ironically, the old California Theatre building is just a few steps away from City Hall, and has been neglected for about thirty years. The visual conditions of the...
Voiceof San Diego
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge
David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
Amid shootings and increased homelessness, businesses downtown on edge
From recent shootings to increasing homelessness, business downtown say safety concerns are top of mind these days. ABC 10News spoke with a restaurant manager concerned for staff safety.
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego struggles to provide for the needy due to Inflation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s expenses have gone up 20% since last year, and people need assistance now more than ever due to the effect of Inflation on grocery prices. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited with Feeding San Diego at their warehouse in Sorrento Valley to talk...
‘National Thrift Store Day’ on Aug. 17, San Diego Community Invited to Support Critical Homelessness Programs
Check to see if you have clothing, furniture, and household goods as they will be accepted at five locations across San Diego County for National Thrift Shop Day, celebrated on Aug. 17. Father Joe’s Villages invites the San Diego community to support its thrift stores with donations and to help...
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
kusi.com
Retired USBP Chief Rodney Scott on weekend of cartel violence in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the weekend, the people of Baja California experienced some extreme violence initiated by the drug cartels. Dozens of cars were set on fire, deadly shootings reported, and the Mexican government was forced to send in the national guard to try and gain back control.
kusi.com
San Diego division of the FBI locate 17 potential human trafficking victims
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego division of the FBI reported today that its agents located at least 17 potential human trafficking victims, one under the age of 18, during a nationwide initiative to find victims. As part of Operation Cross County, FBI agents worked in conjunction with...
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista has become an area where unsheltered people set up their campsite, either on the park or near it. However, recently the number of homeless making their way to this park has grown to dozens. Which has brought up safety concerns...
kusi.com
Asm. Kevin Kiley says U-Haul is running out of trucks as people flee California
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2021, the state of California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its 170-year history. California’s population was found to have grown by over 2 million people since the 2010 census, but has stalled since 2017. On the other hand, the...
San Diego FBI locates 17 alleged trafficking victims
As part of Operation Cross County, FBI agents worked in conjunction with specialists to identify and locate victims and arrest people involved with sex trafficking in the first two weeks of August.
USPS hosting ‘hiring blitz’ this week: What to know
The United States Postal Service this week will host an "unprecedented one-day hiring blitz" across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency.
San Diego Business Journal
Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido
Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
Discomfort stations? Locals frustrated by 'terrible state' of restrooms, showers at Shores' Kellogg Park
La Jolla Shores sees hundreds of thousands of visitors to Kellogg Park and the adjacent beach every month, but locals say they're frustrated and embarrassed by what they see as a lapse in the city of San Diego's maintenance and repair of the park.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from July 26 to Aug. 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. J. Caro, 39, was cited and released on suspicion of misdemeanor on an active...
