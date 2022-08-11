ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

MLK Commission presents Youth Comic Con for Literacy

By Cate Skinner
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission presents their Back To School and Youth Comic Con for Literacy this Saturday as part of the MLK Statewide Back to School Supply Giveaway.

On August 13, children are encouraged to come to the West Central Community Center Gym at 8616 Colonel Glen Road in Little Rock dressed as their favorite characters. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m.

    The Wicker Twinz at MLK Commission Comic Con in LR
    MLK Commission Comic Con for Literacy in LR

To promote the message that children can have fun reading comic books, the commission will award a prize to the child with the best costume.

In addition to the comic con, the commission will be handing out free school supplies while supplies last. Children must be present in order to receive the giveaways.

The free admission will include free food, music, a panel discussion, various vendors and an appearance from social media sensations and influencers The Wicker Twinz .

This event is in partnership with KARK’s Victory Over Violence campaign .

For more information or questions contact DeShun Scarbrough at 888-290-KING

Law School Welcomes Three New Faculty Members

The UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law welcomes Faraz Sanei, Jordan Wallace-Wolf, and Harry Lah to the faculty this fall. Faraz Sanei joins the faculty as an assistant professor of law. He holds a J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School and a B.A. in Political Science from UCLA. Sanei’s scholarship explores the dynamic normative framework surrounding religious freedom and its interaction with other fundamental rights such as equality, speech, and life (e.g., death penalty). He is also interested in the ways international human rights law informs and shapes civil rights advocacy at the national and local levels.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
