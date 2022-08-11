Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Students return to Chico Unified Schools amid unhealthy air quality
Purple Air shows Chico and several cities in Butte County reached unhealthy nearing very unhealthy air quality today. Students return to Chico Unified Schools amid unhealthy air quality. Purple Air shows Chico and several cities in Butte County reached unhealthy nearing very unhealthy air quality today.
actionnewsnow.com
Some areas in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water
Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well. Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water. Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E says an equipment issue left more than 1,500 customers with no power
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:53 p.m. UPDATE - Power has been restored to almost all affected customers in the Kelly Ridge area, according to the PG&E Power Outage Map. PG&E is citing an equipment issue as the cause for loss of power. Over 1,500 customers are without power in the Kelly...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat & impacted air quality ahead
Dress in light layers, pack extra water, and plan ahead to stay indoors as you get ready to take on your Tuesday. Dangerous heat is on the way to northern California today, and we'll have very impacted air quality as wildfire smoke from the 6 Rivers Complex continues to settle into our region. High pressure to our east will continue to build west and that will drive our hotter temperatures over the next several days. Low pressure to our south is projected to draw enough monsoonal moisture north to bring the potential for Sierra thunderstorms late this afternoon through this evening. The threat of thunderstorms will be a concern for our fire danger, as they leave us with the potential for lightning sparks fires and locally gusty winds. Skies are clear of clouds over northern California to start your Tuesday, but we have a lot of patchy smoke and haze overhead early today. Hazy conditions are expected for most of our region, and air quality is very impacted. Big air quality impacts are being observed this morning. Very Unhealthy to bordering on hazardous in Trinity and Shasta Counties. Unhealthy in most of the valley. Smoke may limit daytime heating, but how much of an impact remains to be seen. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south this afternoon. Gusts up into the 15 to 20mph range will be possible, and humidity will dip into the single digits to teens today. The dry and hotter conditions are big concerns for our fire danger, but the modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range today. Temperatures will end up several degrees hotter today, and Heat Advisories are set to go into effect for a large portion of our region. Heat Advisories go into effect in the valley, foothills, Trinity County, Siskiyou County, and Modoc County at 11am Tuesday. They will remain in effect through Wednesday evening in Trinity and Modoc. Through Thursday evening in Siskiyou. Through Friday evening in the valley and foothills. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 104 to 111 degree range in the valley, and upper 80's to lower triple digits in our foothill and mountain areas Tuesday afternoon.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State receives nearly $19 million for University Farm
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State will receive $18.75 million in state funding to build and renovate experiential learning facilities at its University Farm, the university announced on Tuesday. Chico State says it will use the money to build a new Agriculture Learning Center, acquire and implement precision agricultural technology and...
krcrtv.com
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley Road is closed near Butte, Colusa County line after crash
COULSA COUNTY, Calif. - A crash near the Butte and Colusa County line will caused Gridley Road to be closed for a couple of hours, according to the CHP. The crash happened on Gridley Road near River Road where a garbage truck crashed into a power pole. The driver of...
Mountain Democrat
Highway 49 troubles Dollar General trucks
El Dorado County authorities have received numerous complaints regarding Dollar General delivery trucks traveling on Highway 49. The issue is the trucks are too big, according to Shawn Callaway with the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol. Recently CHP reported that one of its officers stopped an over-length truck...
krcrtv.com
"She believes in transparency," new Fire Victim Trust trustee sparks optimism for payments
PARADISE, Calif. — Years after destructive wildfires ignited by PG&E equipment burned Californians out of their homes, the Fire Victim Trust (FVT) has yet to make whole thousands of survivors. Those survivors, however, say new leadership could change that. Survivors, like Linda Barton, remain penniless from FVT, the trust...
KCRA.com
Crews gain upper hand in extinguishing Oak Fire in Placer County
COLFAX, Calif. — Crews have made progress fighting a wildfire that sparked Monday afternoon near the Colfax area of Placer County, prompting evacuation orders. The Oak Fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in Weimar along Live Oak Road near Interstate 80. Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said the fire started after a vehicle fire spread into nearby vegetation.
actionnewsnow.com
Staff at Chico's Pallet shelter take proactive measures as Butte County sees increase in Parvo cases
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Homeless Animal Outreach is stepping in to help staff at the Pallet shelter be proactive as Butte County has been an increase in Parvo cases. The American Veterinary Medical Association says Parvo can be spread to all dogs, especially puppies, and the illness spreads via dog-to-dog contact or contaminated feces.
actionnewsnow.com
Trash inside garbage truck catches fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Garbage inside a truck caught on fire in Chico on Tuesday morning, causing Nord Avenue to be closed. The Chico Fire Department said a Waste Management truck driver was collecting trash near the Nord Gardens apartment complex when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck.
krcrtv.com
Violent crimes climbing in Red Bluff, "it has not been a good year for us."
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Violent crimes are on the rise in Tehama County. Since April, several violent crimes have occurred within county lines, including a deadly stabbing at a quinceanera and another at the district fairground. According to the crime data page Neighborhood Scout, Red Bluff's crime index is...
actionnewsnow.com
Some Glenn County Cooling Zones are open Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Several cooling areas in Glenn County are open on Tuesday. The Cool Zones have air-conditioned space and will be open to the public. On Tuesday, the Bayliss Library, Hamilton City Fire Department, Orland Library, Willows Public Health and the Willow Library will be open. The following...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 reopens after logging truck crash
PULGA, Calif. - UPDATE 11:47 a.m.: Highway 70 has reopened after a logging truck crashed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning, according to Caltrans. CAL FIRE Butte County tells Action News Now that a small amount of fuel was leaking from the truck, but none of it made it into Feather River. State Park and Fish and Wildlife officials were notified.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
actionnewsnow.com
Ridgeview High School hosts ribbon cutting for new campus
PARADISE, Calif. - A ribbon cutting for the new Ridgeview High School in Paradise took place Monday. Community members, local leaders and families came out to celebrate a major milestone in Camp Fire rebuilding. The high school burned in the fire but now, the continuation high school has its own...
actionnewsnow.com
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
actionnewsnow.com
Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
