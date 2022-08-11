ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Students return to Chico Unified Schools amid unhealthy air quality

Purple Air shows Chico and several cities in Butte County reached unhealthy nearing very unhealthy air quality today. Students return to Chico Unified Schools amid unhealthy air quality. Purple Air shows Chico and several cities in Butte County reached unhealthy nearing very unhealthy air quality today.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat & impacted air quality ahead

Dress in light layers, pack extra water, and plan ahead to stay indoors as you get ready to take on your Tuesday. Dangerous heat is on the way to northern California today, and we'll have very impacted air quality as wildfire smoke from the 6 Rivers Complex continues to settle into our region. High pressure to our east will continue to build west and that will drive our hotter temperatures over the next several days. Low pressure to our south is projected to draw enough monsoonal moisture north to bring the potential for Sierra thunderstorms late this afternoon through this evening. The threat of thunderstorms will be a concern for our fire danger, as they leave us with the potential for lightning sparks fires and locally gusty winds. Skies are clear of clouds over northern California to start your Tuesday, but we have a lot of patchy smoke and haze overhead early today. Hazy conditions are expected for most of our region, and air quality is very impacted. Big air quality impacts are being observed this morning. Very Unhealthy to bordering on hazardous in Trinity and Shasta Counties. Unhealthy in most of the valley. Smoke may limit daytime heating, but how much of an impact remains to be seen. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south this afternoon. Gusts up into the 15 to 20mph range will be possible, and humidity will dip into the single digits to teens today. The dry and hotter conditions are big concerns for our fire danger, but the modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range today. Temperatures will end up several degrees hotter today, and Heat Advisories are set to go into effect for a large portion of our region. Heat Advisories go into effect in the valley, foothills, Trinity County, Siskiyou County, and Modoc County at 11am Tuesday. They will remain in effect through Wednesday evening in Trinity and Modoc. Through Thursday evening in Siskiyou. Through Friday evening in the valley and foothills. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 104 to 111 degree range in the valley, and upper 80's to lower triple digits in our foothill and mountain areas Tuesday afternoon.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State receives nearly $19 million for University Farm

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State will receive $18.75 million in state funding to build and renovate experiential learning facilities at its University Farm, the university announced on Tuesday. Chico State says it will use the money to build a new Agriculture Learning Center, acquire and implement precision agricultural technology and...
CHICO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Highway 49 troubles Dollar General trucks

El Dorado County authorities have received numerous complaints regarding Dollar General delivery trucks traveling on Highway 49. The issue is the trucks are too big, according to Shawn Callaway with the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol. Recently CHP reported that one of its officers stopped an over-length truck...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Crews gain upper hand in extinguishing Oak Fire in Placer County

COLFAX, Calif. — Crews have made progress fighting a wildfire that sparked Monday afternoon near the Colfax area of Placer County, prompting evacuation orders. The Oak Fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in Weimar along Live Oak Road near Interstate 80. Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said the fire started after a vehicle fire spread into nearby vegetation.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trash inside garbage truck catches fire in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Garbage inside a truck caught on fire in Chico on Tuesday morning, causing Nord Avenue to be closed. The Chico Fire Department said a Waste Management truck driver was collecting trash near the Nord Gardens apartment complex when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Some Glenn County Cooling Zones are open Tuesday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Several cooling areas in Glenn County are open on Tuesday. The Cool Zones have air-conditioned space and will be open to the public. On Tuesday, the Bayliss Library, Hamilton City Fire Department, Orland Library, Willows Public Health and the Willow Library will be open. The following...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 reopens after logging truck crash

PULGA, Calif. - UPDATE 11:47 a.m.: Highway 70 has reopened after a logging truck crashed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning, according to Caltrans. CAL FIRE Butte County tells Action News Now that a small amount of fuel was leaking from the truck, but none of it made it into Feather River. State Park and Fish and Wildlife officials were notified.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ridgeview High School hosts ribbon cutting for new campus

PARADISE, Calif. - A ribbon cutting for the new Ridgeview High School in Paradise took place Monday. Community members, local leaders and families came out to celebrate a major milestone in Camp Fire rebuilding. The high school burned in the fire but now, the continuation high school has its own...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire

OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
OROVILLE, CA

