DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We will start the work week with some areas of patchy dense across the Northland. The closer you are to the lake the more likely you are to see the fog. Fog should begin to lift as we head through the later morning hours and towards the afternoon but may linger closer to the lake. Through the rest of the day, we see a mixture of partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with a shot at a few minor showers, especially through the afternoon and evening hours. The Iron Range and Arrowhead continue to be the main focus of rain, but other areas still see a small chance. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH meaning, we will be cooler by the lake. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper-60s lakeside with the 70s further inland. Tonight, we are left with clouds and the possibility of a few showers as temperatures fall back into the 50s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO