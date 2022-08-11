Read full article on original website
An artful annual tradition returns to Two Harbors
TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It was an art-filled weekend for a community on the North Shore. The Under The Spreading Walnut Tree Art Festival was held in Two Harbors from August 12th through the 14th. 2022 marked the 28th year for the celebration. Starting Friday afternoon both...
Nice Girls of the North hold Second Saturday Marketplace in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A group of Northland female artists are working together to help get their businesses off the ground. Nice Girls of the North is a women’s art cooperative that’s been operating for more than a decade in the Twin Ports. Saturday they held...
City by City: MI,MN,WI, Virginia, Side Lake
MI, MN, WI- The battle of the best-looking cruiser is on! The American Association of State Troopers is holding its 9th annual competition to find the best-looking state police vehicle. The top 13 vote-getters will be featured in the association’s 2023 wall calendar. Minnesota’s photo features two trooper helicopters alongside a plane and squad car in front of the Minneapolis skyline. For Michigan’s entry, it’s a lone squad car in front of the famous Blue Bridge. And in Wisconsin, it’s an SUV and motorcycle in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum.
THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Duluth Playhouse plays final show at Depot
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The Duluth Playhouse performed its last show at the historic Depot Family Theatre stage on Sunday. After the final performance of ‘High School Musical’ Sunday afternoon, the Playhouse hosted a goodbye celebration. After the historic St. Louis County Depot raised rent prices...
Minnesota Nurses Association votes to authorize strike
DULUTH (KBJR6/CBS3) – Late Monday the Minnesota Nurses Association announced in a news release their members voted to authorize a strike. The vote authorizes nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers. The vote covers about 15,000 nurses at working 15 hospitals under...
Moving Out: Deadline to leave for Douglas County mobile home park residents
PARKLAND, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - August 15, 2022 marks the move-out deadline for residents of a Douglas County mobile home park. As CBS 3 Duluth reported two weeks ago, people living at the Country Acres Mobile Home Park had until August 15 to move off the property and take their trailers with them.
Rain chances will remain with us for most of the week ahead
A line of three more lows from the west will keep rain chances going from Tuesday to Saturday. The first took a dive to the south after leaving an inch of rain around International Falls Monday morning. Finally by Sunday, it should clear up towards the sunny side again. The normal high is 76 this week and we will be close or a little below that for the next seven days.
Several chances of showers in the new week
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We will start the work week with some areas of patchy dense across the Northland. The closer you are to the lake the more likely you are to see the fog. Fog should begin to lift as we head through the later morning hours and towards the afternoon but may linger closer to the lake. Through the rest of the day, we see a mixture of partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with a shot at a few minor showers, especially through the afternoon and evening hours. The Iron Range and Arrowhead continue to be the main focus of rain, but other areas still see a small chance. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH meaning, we will be cooler by the lake. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper-60s lakeside with the 70s further inland. Tonight, we are left with clouds and the possibility of a few showers as temperatures fall back into the 50s.
On and off, scattered showers continue through the week
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Similar to Monday throughout our day, we are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies through a good portion of the day. Again, there is the opportunity for scattered, popcorn, and on and off rain showers throughout the day. At this point, the best shot at heavier rain comes to the north of the Iron Range and across the International Border. Temperatures are again cool by the lake thanks to a lake breeze. on the lake shore temperatures climb into the 60s further inland will climb into the 70s. Tonight, clouds and scattered showers stick around as temperatures fall back into the 50s and 60s.
Man pleads guilty to 2018 Duluth murder
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth murder suspect has pleaded guilty to a 2018 crime. Brian Ross Shaw, 34, of Hibbing, entered that plea to his unintentional second degree murder charge in St. Louis County Court Tuesday morning. He’s accused of shooting Kevin John Weiss, 35, in the Gary New Duluth...
Huskies sweep Express, advance to Great Plains Championship
EAU CLAIRE, WI. (CBS 3) - The Duluth Huskies rallied for an improbable win to advance in the Northwoods League Playoffs on Monday night. They held off the Eau Claire Express 4-3 at Carson Park to claim a 2-0 series sweep. Eau Claire was 8-0 against Duluth in the regular season, but the Huskies flipped the script in the postseason to survive and advance.
Wanted fugitive taken into custody
DULUTH, MN -- A wanted Duluth fugitive was taken into custody Monday night after violating his parole. According to the Duluth Police Department, a 29-year-old man who was out on bail for 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a shooting in St. Louis County.
Below average highs & daily chances of isolated showers through next week
TONIGHT: Saturday night will start out overcast to mostly cloudy, but as the night continues the clouds will slowly dissipate eventually becoming mostly clear to partly cloudy. No rain is expected. Temperatures will continue to be in the mid 50s for lows with a lake breeze from the northeast between 5-10 mph. With dewpoints increasing slightly to the upper 50s and lower 60s, patchy fog is possible by the late evening hours into early Sunday morning especially near the lake. With several weak systems developing over the upper Midwest into Canada, the cloud cover will continue with daily chances of showers through next week.
NWL PLAYOFFS: Huskies battle and take Game 1 Against Eau Claire Express
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - They say everyone starts at 0-0 in the postseason and the Huskies proved that today beating the Eau Claire Express 8-6 in their best of three NWL playoff series. The Huskies had yet to beat the Express in all eight regular season matchups coming...
Charges: Iron Range man’s BAC more than 3 times legal limit during fatal drunk driving crash
EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, MN -- Authorities say a Virginia man’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit during a crash that killed a prominent Iron Range woman Friday night. Michael Miller, 40, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide in St. Louis County court Tuesday. The crash...
