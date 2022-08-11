Read full article on original website
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
madeinalabama.com
Canfor to invest $210 million in new Alabama sawmill complex
“We are excited to be making this investment in a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex that will be built with next-generation, innovative technology and transform our workplace to offer employees a modern facility that will operate for generations to come,” said Tony Sheffield, president of Canfor Southern Pine. “This investment...
utv44.com
Housing Choice Voucher termination notices sent to more than 300 Mobile families
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced Monday that Housing Choice Voucher termination notices have been sent to more than 300 families. "It is a lot Lisa, and to my knowledge no, the agency has never issued this many notices," MHA Chief Executive Officer Michael Pierce said. "These are program participates of ours who are actually leasing from a private landlord, their property. The Housing Authority is paying a percentage of their rent share to that landlord and then of course the program participant pays up to 30% of his or her adjusted gross income."
WPMI
Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions”. The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
Atmore Advance
2022 NASA tournament a success
Tournament officials said Monday that the 2022 Native American Sports Association (NASA) Softball Tournament last week in Poarch and Atmore went well. The softball tournament brought together teams from Tribes from around the country. This year’s teams included from the Poarch Creek Indians, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Seminole Tribes of Florida.
David Gunn: Pensacola abortion doctor murdered outside clinic
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David Gunn, a doctor who offered abortion care in Pensacola, was walking into the clinic where he worked on the morning of March 10, 1993, when he was shot three times in the back. Gunn died that day in a Pensacola hospital. While he was the first abortion provider targeted because […]
Mobile City Council approves 1-time bonuses for retired city employees, first responders
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council approved a one-time bonus to retired city employees and retired first responders Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The bonus will come in October. According to Stimpson, the Alabama Legislature gave cities and counties the “ability to extend bonuses to retirees […]
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
Teacher quits after Escambia Co. Schools staff take down his Black leaders posters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County teacher Michael James has responded to an investigation that was held after he quit his job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School due to two Escambia County Public School employees pulling down photos of Black heroes in his classroom. On Thursday, the school board released a statement about the […]
FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
utv44.com
Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’
UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
utv44.com
Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
WKRG
What you can do about female incontinence
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Urologist Doctor Lisa Bailey, M.D. from USA Health to discuss female incontinence. Who is most likely to suffer from female incontinence?. How is it treated?. What lifestyle changes can help manage incontinence?. Explain the different types of incontinence.
Apartments sell for big bucks
A local investor paid $2.7 million for a 38-unit apartment complex at 215 McMillan Ave., in Bay Minette, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. Jonathan Keith of Keith Realty worked for the seller. Known as Bay Apartments, the new owner plans to rename it Cypress Crossing.
U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from […]
Live from Monroe County: ‘Your Hometown’
MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 heads to Monroe County this Friday night, the first stop of our “Your Hometown” series. WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven and Blake Brown will bring you special reports live from the historic courthouse square in downtown Monroeville. Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be down the road in Frisco […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
utv44.com
West Mobile woman fed up with gaping sinkhole in her yard
A West Mobile woman is fed up with a gaping sinkhole in her yard. She says her HOA has reportedly fixed it before but is now ignoring this issue unless neighbors fork over three thousand dollars. The woman who lives at this residence in Stonebrook wishes to remain anonymous. She...
