Atmore, AL

Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?

The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Canfor to invest $210 million in new Alabama sawmill complex

“We are excited to be making this investment in a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex that will be built with next-generation, innovative technology and transform our workplace to offer employees a modern facility that will operate for generations to come,” said Tony Sheffield, president of Canfor Southern Pine. “This investment...
Housing Choice Voucher termination notices sent to more than 300 Mobile families

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced Monday that Housing Choice Voucher termination notices have been sent to more than 300 families. "It is a lot Lisa, and to my knowledge no, the agency has never issued this many notices," MHA Chief Executive Officer Michael Pierce said. "These are program participates of ours who are actually leasing from a private landlord, their property. The Housing Authority is paying a percentage of their rent share to that landlord and then of course the program participant pays up to 30% of his or her adjusted gross income."
Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions”. The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
Atmore Advance

2022 NASA tournament a success

Tournament officials said Monday that the 2022 Native American Sports Association (NASA) Softball Tournament last week in Poarch and Atmore went well. The softball tournament brought together teams from Tribes from around the country. This year’s teams included from the Poarch Creek Indians, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Seminole Tribes of Florida.
FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’

UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
What you can do about female incontinence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Urologist Doctor Lisa Bailey, M.D. from USA Health to discuss female incontinence. Who is most likely to suffer from female incontinence?. How is it treated?. What lifestyle changes can help manage incontinence?. Explain the different types of incontinence.
Apartments sell for big bucks

A local investor paid $2.7 million for a 38-unit apartment complex at 215 McMillan Ave., in Bay Minette, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. Jonathan Keith of Keith Realty worked for the seller. Known as Bay Apartments, the new owner plans to rename it Cypress Crossing.
U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from […]
Live from Monroe County: ‘Your Hometown’

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 heads to Monroe County this Friday night, the first stop of our “Your Hometown” series. WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven and Blake Brown will bring you special reports live from the historic courthouse square in downtown Monroeville. Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be down the road in Frisco […]
Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
West Mobile woman fed up with gaping sinkhole in her yard

A West Mobile woman is fed up with a gaping sinkhole in her yard. She says her HOA has reportedly fixed it before but is now ignoring this issue unless neighbors fork over three thousand dollars. The woman who lives at this residence in Stonebrook wishes to remain anonymous. She...
MOBILE, AL

