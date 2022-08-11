ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWTS fans think hunky actor just dropped major clue he’s secretly signed on to season 31

By Jorge Solis
 5 days ago
DANCING With The Stars fans have claimed that an actor has dropped a major hint that he has secretly signed on for Season 31.

Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with the actor Spencer Boldman.

Dancing With The Stars will be streaming on Disney Plus Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Antonia Denardo and Spencer Boldman posed in a picture together Credit: Instagram

The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front of palm trees.

The Hulu star smiled next to The Outskirts executive producer as she gushed about his newest project.

Antonia captioned the post: "CAN’T WAIT for everyone to see you in your next project," along with the emoji of a star.

Spencer jumped to the comments section and responded with a dancing emoji and a nervous-faced emoji.

One DWTS fan teased: "Is this new project you speak of the already-announced Welcome to Chippendales, or is it something else that shouldn't be announced until, say, September?"

While fans have theorized that the TV star has joined the cast, the ABC show recently announced that the program will bust its dance moves on Disney Plus on September 19th.

The show also announced that Tyra Banks will return as host and will be joined by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, Alfonso Ribeiro.

The announcement came as Discovery Plus accidentally leaked the alleged names of the judges for the upcoming season.

THE LEAK

Discovery Plus posted a description of the show for the new season on the page.

The description read: "Dancing With The Stars is the hit series hosted by Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Riberio in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines."

"These are judges by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough."

The post included the names of the hosts and judges in the "Starring" category.

Although the judges are expected to return, nothing has officially been confirmed by DWTS, Disney+, or the judges themselves.

No cast announcements, including the dancing professionals, have been made as of yet.

THE BACKLASH AT TYRA

The show has been met with backlash by fans due to Tyra's hosting antics after she replaced former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020.

Two-time mirrorball champion, Cheryl Burke, went on Allison Interviews with host Allison Kugel and recently threw shade at Tyra.

Cheryl claimed the supermodel felt pressure coping with her duties after joining an already "well-oiled machine."

She added: "I would love to see her love starting to grow with the show."

Cheryl concluded: "I think these changes are necessary. It is nice to know that the comfort is there, but it is nice to throw in some newbies...whether they survive is another question."

Spencer teased his new project with a dancing emoji Credit: Instagram
Fans claimed Spencer hinted he will be joining the season 31 cast of DWTS Credit: Instagram
The 31st season of DWTS will premiere on September 19th Credit: Getty

